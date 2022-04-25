Princess Bride and Saw Star Cary Elwes Rushed to Hospital After Rattlesnake Bite Injury

✖

Cary Elwes, the actor who has starred in iconic works like The Princess Bride and Saw reportedly had to be rushed to Ronal Regan UCLA Medical Center hospital Saturday after he was bitten by a rattlesnake near his home in Malibu, California. Elwes was reportedly working outside his house when the snake encounter and resulting bite occurred – although exact details about how it happened and where the actor was bitten have not yet been revealed. It was a serious enough injury to be considered life-threatening, and Elwes was subsequently air-lifted by helicopter to the hospital.

As of now, it is being reported that Cary Elwes will make a full recovery from the injury.

Cary Elwes' latest role is in Justice League director Zack Snyder's latest film, Rebel Moon, a sci-fi/adventure that follows "A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. The desperate civilians dispatch a young woman who has a mysterious past to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent." This twist on the Kurosawa Seven Samurai formula will see Elwes as part of an ensemble cast that includes Sofia Boutella (Kingsman), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Ray Fisher (Justice League), Djimon Hounsou (The King's Man), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Corey Stoll (d), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), and Alfonso Herrera (Ozark).

One other major franchise that Cary Elwes helped build was the 2000s horror hit Saw. Elwes played Dr. Lawrence Gordon in James Wan's first film – a character who went from victim of JIgsaw demented traps to the serial killer's greatest accomplice (as revealed in Saw 3D, the end of the original saga). Saw has been trying for a franchise reboot, with both Jigsaw (2017) and Spiral (2021) doing adequate enough at the box office, but failing to rekindle the larger franchise.

Could Cary Elwes ever return to Saw and help get the "official" franchise canon restarted?

"I never say never – but I pretty much feel like I have explored that character as far as it can go," Elwes said to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. "I am open if the filmmakers wanted to discuss it, but I feel we have run the full gamut of Dr. Gordon's life. We made that picture in 18 days. I was averaging 12 to 16 pages of dialogue a day, which was a great challenge. We never sat down, there were no chairs on the set. We never put the camera on a dolly or a tripod, it was on our wonderful cinematographer's [David A. Armstrong] shoulder for the entire movie. So when we set up shots it was like, 'OK move the camera here and roll.'"

Elwes is also part of the cast of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7, which will (finally) hit theaters in 2023.

Source: TMZ