Chance Perdomo, Gen V and Sabrina Star, Dies at 27 in Motorcycle Accident

Chance Perdomo, who starred in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Prime Video's The Boys spinoff Gen V, has died. he was 27 years old. According to The Wrap, Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident. His death was confirmed by his representatives. According to authorities, no other individuals were involved in the accident.

Perdomo was born in Los Angeles in 1996 but was raised in England. He appeared in several productions, including 2018's Killed by My Debt, for which he was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Actor in a Leading Role. In 2018, it was cast as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and more recently starred in Prime Video's Gen V as Andre Anderson a young man with magnetic manipulation capabilities.

Perdomo's family and representatives have issued a note about the actor's passing, "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask you to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Gen V's producer, along with MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television also issued a statement (via Deadline)

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight," the statement read.

"The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

This is a developing story.