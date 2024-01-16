The White Lotus Season 3 Adds Gen V, The Righteous Gemstones Stars

The highly-anticipated third season of The White Lotus has found its newest cast members. On Tuesday, a report confirmed that Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones, Fallout), Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill, Impeachment: American Crime Story), Sam Nivola (Maestro, White Noise), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V, The Staircase), and Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Living) have all joined the cast of the hit HBO series. Character details surrounding these new roles are currently under wraps.

The White Lotus is created and largely directed by Mike White, and follows a roster of eclectic people at a different White Lotus resort around the world.

Who Is Cast in The White Lotus Season 3?

In addition to these new names, the cast of Season 3 of The White Lotus is confirmed to include Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Miloš Biković, Christian Friedel, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, and Shalini Peiris. Natasha Rothwell will also be reprising her role as Belinda Lindsey from Season 1 of The White Lotus.

"I can't say anything. I literally can't," Rothwell revealed in an interview late last year. "I will say I've read all of the scripts and people are in for a treat. It's bigger than ever. Buckle up."

What Will The White Lotus Season 3 Be About?

Shortly after the Season 2 finale, series creator Mike White teased that the new batch of episodes would hypothetically tackle religion, as the previous seasons tackled money and sex.

"The first season kind of highlighted money," White explained at the time. "And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Where Will The White Lotus Season 3 Be Set?

At a recent keynote address at the Tokyo Film Festival, Japanese producer Georgina Pope revealed that a "high profile showrunner" (who was later confirmed to be White) scouted locations in Japan, but ultimately chose to film in Thailand due to increased tax incentives.

"It was a great scout. We saw some absolutely stunning locations all over Honshu. The showrunner loved it all, and I was feeling very confident that I had it all in the bag," Pope said. "The Thai government had just announced a renewal and improvement on their film incentive system. A 30 percent rebate. For their project, that meant $4.4 million alone," Pope said. "Everyone looked at me with sympathy. At the time in Japan, we had no incentive in place at all. I could not respond with a concrete answer. All I could hear was the sound of a $35 million project flying out the window."

Season 3 of The White Lotus is expected to air on HBO at some point in 2025.

