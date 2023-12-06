The Boys Stars Eager to Appear in Gen V Season 2

Karen Fukuhara and Erin Moriarty are hoping to appear in the second season of The Boys.

Prime Video's The Boys Universe is rapidly expanding, with the series' first spinoff Gen V receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike. The latter is also a hit with the actors of The Boys, with both Karen Fukuhara and Erin Moriarty taking to a recent comic convention to reveal she's already had discussions about appearing in the second season of the spin-off.

"Yes, I've already talked to [Eric] Kripke about it," Fukuhara said (via The Direct). "I don't know how, but I think Frenchie and Kimiko need to make an appearance somehow. I mean, they must be on a mission somewhere in that world, right?"

Moriarty doubled down on Fukuhara's comments, saying she'd love to see Starlight appear in the series.

"First of all, hell yes, I would love to be in ['Gen V']. But second of all, I'm all for, like--[Eric Kripke] is gonna sprinkle in those characters, not just cause. Not just to get people to watch it," Moriarty added. "It's never going to be arbitrary. It's going to be purposeful, right? And I just hope that some characters follow suit perhaps with either the vigilante component and like sticking it to the man or something Starlight-esque where they [rebel] in a similar way..."

The actor then wrapped her comments up by saying she wants to remain a part of The Boys Universe "forever."

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video next year.