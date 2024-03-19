Gen V: Season 2 of The Boys Spinoff Gets New Update

Hot off its critically-acclaimed first season, The Boys: Gen V is already getting prepared to hop right back into the thick of it. According to one of the writers behind the show's second season, Gen V's sophomore outing will begin filming at some point within the next month.

"They start shooting in not too long up in Canada, probably two or three weeks," Gen V writer Thomas Schnauz said in a new interview with Arc Studio.

The show's next batch of episodes will tie-in directly to The Boys Season 4, which releases later this summer, just as that will tie in to the first season of Gen V.

"The Homelander stuff felt, to us, like a culmination of this season of Gen V, and I would say the Butcher cameo is more than anything else what sets up Season 4," The Boys creator Eric Kripke said in a chat with Men's Health last year. "Butcher, heading into Season 4, is well aware that there's this virus out there that can kill superheroes. So, we wanted to see the ground zero of that moment, which is what we did in the very, very last moments of this season of Gen V."

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven.

Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video next year.