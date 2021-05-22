Classic "Charlie Bit My Finger" Video Being Removed From YouTube Forever

✖

On May 22, 2007, a 55-second video of a British toddler named Harry being bitten by his baby brother Charlie was uploaded to YouTube and soon after became an online phenomenon. In the years since the "Charlie Bit My Finger" video has become one of the most-viewed viral videos of all time with over 880 million views and today, Saturday, May 22, 2021, will be your last day to view it. The video's creators are deleting the video from YouTube on May 23rd to turn it into a 1/1 NFT up for auction.

The "Charlie Bit My Finger" creators are turning the video into an NFT "memorializing them in internet history forever" according to a statement (via Newsweek). The winner of the NFT auction "will also get the opportunity to create their own parody of the video featuring the original stars, Harry and Charlie." The auction is, as the time of this writing, currently live with a bid of $12,500 and will close on Sunday, May 23 at 10 a.m. ET. You can follow the auction for yourself here.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have exploded in popularity in recent months, but they remain controversial. Digital certificates of authenticity that prove the copy of the image or video they're attached to is the creator-sold and authentic "original", NFTs are seen by many artists and creators as a way to maintain the integrity of ownership of their work as well as make considerably more money off of their digital creations while critics note the environmental threats NFTs pose due to the considerable amount of energy required to power the servers that run the "system" as it were.

The "Charlie Bit My Finger" video is just the latest viral interment item to get in on the NFT craze. Zoë Roth sold the NFT of the iconic "Disaster Girl" meme photo of herself as a child for nearly half a million dollars while the "Bad Luck Brian" meme photo NFT sold for $36,000. And it isn't just real-person memes that are selling on the NFT market, either. The Nyan Cat meme sold for nearly $600,000 as an NFT in February.

Outside of memes and viral videos, even entertainment is getting into NFTs. Earlier this week it was announced that Rick & Morty creator Dan Harmon's new TV series, Krapopolis, will be "the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain" with FOX and Bento Box Entertainment launching a "dedicated marketplace for Krapopolis that will curate and sell digital goods, ranging from NFTs to a one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences to engage and reward super fans."

