Dan Harmon's New Fox Animated Comedy to Be Created on Blockchain, Sell NFTs

The NFT craze has reached new heights, or lows depending on your feelings, as FOX has announced a new TV series, Krapopolis from Emmy Award-winning Rick & Morty creator Dan Harmon described as "the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain." According to a press release, FOX and Bento Box Entertainment "will launch a dedicated marketplace for Krapopolis that will curate and sell digital goods, ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences to engage and reward super fans." (Note: Cryptocurrencies and NFTs have previously been linked to having a negative ecological impact).

“Not to go too far into it today, but as an advertiser-focused, artist-first and animation-obsessed company, Fox is going to take advertisers into the world of blockchain-powered tokens, including NFTs,” Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said during the network's upfront event today (H/T THR). “And Dan’s series, currently entitled Krapopolis, will be the first-ever curated entirely on the blockchain. And just as we’re doing this for our own animation, we will also help your brands connect directly with fans and enthusiasts through NFTs. With and for you, Fox will help art meet brands meet technology.”

The official description for Krapopolis reads that it will be "centered on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world's first cities without killing each other."

"Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today's politics, celebrity and pop culture," Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment said when the show was previously announced. "This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town's most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space and, as we continue to build FOX Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first fully owned scripted property."

The initial announcement for Harman's new series at FOX said it would premiere in the spring of 2022.

In recent weeks several celebrities and companies have attempted to jump onto the growing popularity of NFTs and cryptocurrencies but with this more mainstream popularity has come a backlash as critics have linked such technologies as having a disastrous effect on the planet and exacerbating climate problems.

In a detailed explainer on the subject, Gizmodo writes: "Without major overhauls to how tokens are created and sold, critics warn, it could ultimately help foist untold horrors on the biosphere and, by extension, humanity." You can read more about that here.

