Dunkaroos Releases 10 NFTs

✖

Dunkaroos recently announced the return of Chocolate Dunkaroos this summer, but that's not the only big news about the cult favorite throwback snack. On Wednesday, Dunkaroos got in on the NFT game with their own take on the trend -- Dunkaroos New Frosting Tokens. That's right, Dunkaroos is offering their own NFT in the form of 90s inspired artwork up for auction at Rarible.com.

Up for auction between Wednesday, April 28 and Saturday, May 1 are 10, 90s-inspired artworks that feature the Dunkaroos cookie and frosting duo as well as the mascot Duncan, but this isn't your regular NFT auction. The winners of these one-of-a-kind "New Frosting Tokens" won't just own the digital artwork, they'll also be the first to get their hands on Chocolate Dunkaroos. The highest bidder on each of the 10 Dunkaroos New Frosting Tokens will have sole ownership of a minted piece of digital art and will receive packs of Chocolate Dunkaroos before they hit store shelves. All profits from the sale of the Dunkaroos New Frosting Tokens will go to Feeding America. You can check out the Dunkaroos NFTs here.

Earlier this week, Dunkaroos announced that Chocolate Dunkaroos will return this summer and will be available at 7-Eleven, Circle K, and grocery stores nationwide.

First launched in 1990, Dunkaroos left the United States market in 2012, though they remained available in Canada until 2018. Originally, Dunkaroos came in five different shapes with chocolate or vanilla frosting. By 1993, Dunkaroos had introduced flavors such as Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon, Peanut Butter, and Rainbow Sprinkles. Since the return of Dunkaroos last year, new Dunkaroos items have been released as well, including Dunkaroos frosting by the pint, "mega" Dunkaroos, and even a Dunkaroos cereal.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” Jeff Caswell, president of Snacks at General Mills said in a statement when Dunkaroos returned last year. “For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color, and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

What do you think about the Dunkaroos NFTs? Let us know in the comments.