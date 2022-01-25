Cheaper By The Dozen House Up For Sale For $15 Million

LA Ink standout Kat Von D is putting her massive California home on the market. She’s asking for a hefty $15 million price tag — and if you can’t take a walk through the building, you can still get a good look at the interior…in the 2003 movie Cheaper By the Dozen. the film, which starred Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt, Tom Welling, and Hilary Duff, among others. The 3-story house is 12,565 square feet with 13 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, according to TMZ.

Von D apparently paid paid $6.5 million for it in 2016, and has put a good deal of work into it in the time since. Certainly the photos seen at TMZ depict a far more creative and artistic house than the one you see in Cheaper By the Dozen. Back in October, she announced that she was leaving California and moving to Indiana.

Jamie Sher of The Sher Group holds the listing.

There’s a new take on Cheaper By the Dozen coming to Disney+ later this year, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union.

The original Cheaper By the Dozen starred Jeanne Crain and Clifton Webb as the parents, and was loosely based on a real-life couple’s autobiography. That version of the movie ended with Webb’s character passing away, making his wife a widow with 12 kids who now had to step into more adult roles. It was followed by a much more slapsticky version in 2003, in which Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt parented an army of kids including Hilary Duff, Tom Welling, and Piper Perabo. That movie, which was directed by Free Guy and Stranger Things veteran Shawn Levy, was popular enough to merit a 2005 sequel. Ashton Kutcher, who played Piper Perabo’s boyfriend in that version of the movie, earned a Kids Choice Award for Best Actor and a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor for the part.

The Union/Braff version will be the first time the family is depicted as multiracial, although the 2003 movie changed the Gilbreth family — the real-life family behind the original book — to the Bakers, so that they could have more flexibility with characterization and follow-ups. While the Gilbreths were depicted as scientists who used their unique situation as an opportunity to study the human condition, the 2003 movie saw the Bakers as a football coach and an author.