Deadpool & Wolverine Enlists Some Major Stars to Play Deadpool Corps

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally here, and Marvel fans are rushing out to the theater to avoid spoilers. The movie is filled with surprises, including many unexpected cameos. While there are plenty of famous faces in the threequel, there are also a few recognizable voices you may have missed. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) end up having to face off with the Deadpool Corps, which includes many different variants of the Merc with the Mouth. From the trailers, fans already knew the film would feature Dogpool and Lady Deadpool AKA Ladypool, but they weren’t the only iterations of the character to pop up. Warning: Cameo spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine ahead…

Dogpool and Nicepool

Dogpool and Deadpool

Dogpool, who was played by Britain’s Ugliest Dog competition winner, Peggy, stole the show. In The Void, she belonged to Nicepool. While many of the Deadpool characters were voiced by other actors, Nicepool was one of the few who was unmasked, and he was also played by Reynolds. In the film, the character was credited as being played by Reynolds’ fake twin, Gordon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lady Deadpool AKA Ladypool

Lady Deadpool

Recently, folks got a look at Lady Deadpool in the film’s final trailer, and speculation continued about her identity. Theories ranged from Taylor Swift to Ryan Reynolds in a wig. Many others thought the character would be played by Reynolds’ real-life wife, Blake Lively, and that ended up being true. However, the character was never unmasked, we only ever heard Lively’s voice. That ended up being the case for most of the Deadpool variants.

Kidpool and Babypool

Kidpool & Babypool

Lively wasn’t the only member of Reynolds’ family to play a Deadpool variant in the film. Kidpool was voiced by their daughter, Inez Reynolds, and Babypool was played by their most recent addition, Olin Reynolds. Many speculated Kidpool would be played by Percy Jackson star, Walker Scobell, who played a young version of Reynolds in The Adam Project. However, the young star did not show up in the film.

Cowboy Deadpool

A tease of Cowboy Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine.

One of the most recognizable voices in the film was that of Cowboy Deadpool AKA Cowboypool. The role was played by none other than Oscar-winner, Matthew McConaughey. Fans have thrown the actor’s name around for Marvel roles for years, so many will be delighted that he finally entered the universe.

Headpool

Headpool in Marvel Comics

The floating Deadpool head has seen better days, but the chatty skull is still able to put up a fight in the new movie. In case you missed it, the character was voiced by an actor who is no stranger to Marvel: Nathan Fillion. Recently, the actor appeared as Master Karja in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Canadapool & Welshpool

Deadpool showing off Welcome to Wrexham’s Emmy win.

Reynolds can’t make a movie without paying tribute to his home country, Canada. You’ll spot a Canadian Deadpool in the film, and the character is voiced by stunt performer Alex Kyshkovych. Reynolds is also an owner of the Wrexham A.F.C football club, so he had to honor them with Welshpool, who was voiced by one of the soccer team’s players, Paul Mullin.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool and a TVA agent in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.