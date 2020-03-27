Chris Evans Reads A Children’s Book To Help Kids During School Closure

Marvel star Chris Evans continues to prove that he’s a real-life Captain America– and possibly a future presidential candidate? Evans’ latest act of real-life heroism is getting on social media to read children’s books to kids. With millions of children all over the globe now forced to stay at home from school, due to the novel Coronavirus Pandemic, they also miss out on critical services. It’s not just the educational resources children are missing – it’s also resources like childcare and food, which some kids only get from school. Chris Evans is just one of many celebrities trying to raise awareness about the deeper impact of school closures – and he’s doing a pretty good job of it!

Chris Evans is just one of several celebrities getting in on this cause: other include Kelly Clarkson, Ellen Degeneres, Demi Lovato, Hilary Duff, Jimmy Fallon – among others. Donations to Save the Children and No Kid Hungry can be made HERE. You can check out even more of these celebrity readings HERE.

Here’s the message that Evans posted, calling attention to the amount of children currently in need – and what to do about it:

“If You Give A Dog A Donut” by Laura Numeroff, illustrated by Felicia Bond (published by @harperkids) – read by #ChrisEvans

THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies.

If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help.

Thank you and stay safe. XX

#SAVEWITHSTORIES”