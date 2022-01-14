Of Course Chris Hemsworth Had to Tease Little Brother Liam Hemsworth for His Birthday

Marvel’s Thor: Love & Thunder star Chris Hemsworth just had to (once again) tease his little brother Liam Hemsworth on his birthday (January 14th) – and let the whole world in on the joke! Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to post a funny photo gallery of Liam. It started with a pic of the former Hunger Games star looking ripped and swole during a workout; it was followed by a photo of Liam looking more in “birthday boy mode” (lean and grungy) surrounded by sweets and presents; finally, we got a baby pic of the youngest Hemsworth brother. Check that out below!

Chris Hemsworth added this caption on his birthday post to Liam: “Happy birthday @liamhemsworth hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself 😂💪To help with your transformation I’m gonna gift you 10% off a @centrfit membership #familydiscount love you”.

Note the backdoor promo for Hemsworth’s Centrfit venture, which offers the expertise of the Thor star’s top-notch fitness team to the masses, via digital app. It’s one part genuine birthday wish between brothers; one part older brother flex on younger brother; and one part calculated marketing move. Hollywood life has truly become a fully synergized business model.

In all seriousness, Chris Hemsworth is notorious for being an Instagram prankster – no one in his circle of family (brothers Luke and Liam, wife Elsa Pataky) or friends (the entire Marvel Studios actor ensemble) is safe from one of his posts. Of course, Chris always keeps things fair, making himself the butt of his own social media jokes more often than not. It’s not all jokes though: As you can see above, Chris Hemsworth is just as good at using his social media platforms to promote his own business ventures, his film projects, and in the case of Centrfit and his upcoming Thor 4 sequel? BOTH. It must be noted that Hemsworth is also pretty generous about using his celebrity and social platforms to constantly promote charities and other causes, as well.

As for Liam Hemsworth: his post-Hunger Games career hasn’t been all that prolific, with potential blockbuster hits like Independence Day: Resurgence mostly coming and going. Liam has seemed to prefer exploring a variety of character actor roles, from rom-com (Isn’t It Romantic) to indie crime-thrillers (Killerman) to comedy-caper ensemble pieces (Arkansas). None of those projects has lit up the box office or propelled Liam Hemsworth forward – his name has been more often associated with the tabloid focus on his relationship with singer Miley Cyrus, which ended with a very public divorce stretching from summer 2019 through early 2020.