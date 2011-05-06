Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Posts Intense Training Video

✖

After nearly breaking the internet with his massive arms, Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth shared another intense workout video. Unlike Hemsworth's past workout videos, this one isn't as candid. Instead, it's an ad for Centr Power, which is the new training program Hemsworth designed with his Thor trainers that they will begin selling to the public later this month. Per Hemsworth's Instagram post, "I've had a lot of questions about my prep and training for Thor over the years. This time round I was fortunate enough to have a solid period at home to try a multitude of nutritional and training methods, to build the strongest version of myself and the character yet. From that I decided to design a fully guided program on how I achieved those results. Eat, train, sleep repeat! With our Centr Power program."

Hemsworth's stunt double, Bobby Holly Hanton, has to keep with Hemsworth's training regimen. He tried to prepare fans for Hemsworth's bigger-than-ever look in the new film. "Everyone is like 'Wow look at the size and him,' and I'm like yeah that's brilliant, I'm that guy's double,' so I text him, I'm like, 'Thanks very much dude, you've just made this even harder,'" Hanton said.

"I train with him a lot. We train all the time. We're on the same diet regime and training. He's the biggest though he's ever been, so I have to be the biggest I've ever been, which is a challenge, but I'm up for it. Every two hours we are eating, it's become a chore. I don't enjoy eating at all. Every two hours, it's like get calories in, training twice a day, it's full-on."

Hanton did note some less desirable effects of the training. "We're training so much; we are packing on so much size, it's difficult on the body," he says. "I find carrying around the extra weight is difficult and hard to maintain on the ligaments. He's all good; look at him. He's a man mountain."

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman returns as Jone Foster to take up Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, and become the new god of thunder, following the plot of the Thor comics by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman. Christian Bale plays the villain, Gorr the God-Butcher, introduced during Aaron's Thor: God of Thunder run with artist Esad Ribic.

Are you excited about Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.