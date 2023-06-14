Chuck Norris Wants to Do a Sidekicks Sequel

Chuck Norris is ready to do a sequel to his 1992 adventure action comedy-drama Sidekicks. Norris was recently at Nashville Comic-Con and during the panel ComicBook.com's Chris Killian had to ask a thought-provoking question about Norris's career: "What do you feel is your most underappreciated film? For me, it has to be Sidekicks, which was such a fun film, and an ingenious concept and felt in a lot of ways like a movie that was before its time."

Norris seemed to appreciate that shoutout to Sidekicks, revealing that he would actually be game for a sequel!

"I agree, Sidekicks is one of my films that holds a special place in my heart and if I were ever offered a sequel, I would absolutely take up that offer. It's a film that inspires hope and courage, especially to the youth."

What Is Sidekicks About?

Synopsis: Barry (Jonathan Brandis) is an asthmatic kid having trouble in life. He lives with his father (Beau Bridges), a computer programmer, in Texas. Barry is struggling to get by in life, dealing with his rough school life, bullies, as well as his health. Barry's only source of enjoyment is fantasizing that he is with Chuck Norris. Barry becomes sick of getting picked on by the bigger guys, and decides to learn karate, in hopes of one day meeting the great Chuck Norris.

Sidekicks debuted at no. 2 at the box office when it was released in the spring of 1992. It only made $17.18 million during its theatrical run and was also hit hard by critical reviews. Even legendary critic Roger Ebert couldn't give the film too much praise – and he was one of the nicer reviews:

"Sidekicks" is sweet but predictable, the kind of movie where you enjoy the ride but recognize the terrain. Remember the old comic book ads where the bully kicked sand into the eyes of the 90-pound weakling? But then, after the weakling got himself into shape, he came back to beat the bad guy and win the admiring praise of the girls? "Sidekicks" tells the same durable story, and it still works about as well as it ever did.

Would A Sidekicks Sequel Work?

(Photo: Vision PDG/Gallery Films)

It's arguable whether or not Sidekicks has gained any more fame or acclaim in the years since its release – and that lack of exposure might be fair. Sidekicks was something of a vanity project for Norris: the film was conceived, produced, and financed by Norris and his friend, Houston, TX, furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mac" McIngvale, as a further measure of Chuck Norris's "Kick Drugs out of Schools" campaign. The film was directed by Chuck's brother, Aaron, and required the martial arts star to play... himself.

While the premise of Sidekicks is one that could be easily remade with a modern martial arts action star, the legacy of Norris, as well as the death of his young co-star Jonathan Gregory Bandis, would definitely hang in the air.