Michael Madsen and Chuck Norris to Star in New Crime Boss Game

During The Game Awards, developer 505 Games pulled back the curtain on Crime Boss: Rockay City, a new first-person shooter set in Florida in the '90s. Published by Epic Games, the title will feature a star-studded cast that includes Michael Madsen, Danny Trejo, Danny Glover, Michael Rooker, Kim Basinger, Chuck Norris, Damion Poiter, and Vanilla Ice. The game will debut exclusively on the Epic Games Store on March 28th, and will release on consoles at some point later in 2023. In a press release, 505 Games president Neil Ralley heaped praise on the talent involved in the game.

"The sheer volume of talent involved both in front of camera, and behind the development of Crime Boss is hugely exciting for 505 to be part of," said Ralley. "We're thrilled to bring this truly exceptional organised crime game to gamers globally."

The first trailer for Crime Boss: Rockay City can be found embedded below.

Thrive as the leader of the criminal underworld.



If you’re lucky, you may just find yourself as the King of Rockay City.@505_Games' @CrimeBossGame is coming to the Epic Games Store March 2023! https://t.co/gMNcKSf6cN pic.twitter.com/TnpmMCkgZ4 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 9, 2022

In the game, Madsen voices Travis Baker, a criminal trying to become the crime boss of Rockay City. The game's single-player campaign will task players with recruiting different crew members that can help take over the city. The game will also feature a PVE co-op multiplayer mode where up to four players can take part in heists together.

As part of an incentive for The Game Awards, Crime Boss: Rockay City will be getting a 40% pre-purchase discount that will last through December 10th at 4 p.m. GMT. After that, the game will still have a 20% discount, which will be available through the game's launch in March.

So far, Crime Boss: Rockay City looks pretty promising! Fans of crime games should have a lot to look forward to, and the game's voice cast alone should make a lot of players take notice. While information is limited so far, the game's March release date should ensure that a lot more information is revealed over the coming months!

