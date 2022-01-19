Coca-Cola Reveals Major Rebrand For Entire Line Of Drinks

Coca-Cola’s biggest brand shift in recent memory is well underway. Mimicking the move it made with the company’s flagship Coke and Diet Coke products last year, the Coca-Cola Company announced Wednesday it is replicating the designs of its main flavors across the entire line of Coca-Cola soda products.

That means in the coming weeks, every Coca-Cola flavor on the shelf will have a distinctive new look—and there’s a method to all the madness. Single colors represent a single flavor, while two-color designs represent flavor mixes. White logos mean a beverage is a regular, full-calorie flavor while black logos mean the product is zero sugar, zero-calorie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In total, the brand change affects eight different products across the Coca-Cola family: Coca-Cola Cherry, Coca-Cola Vanilla, Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla, Coca-Cola Cherry Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola Vanilla Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola Caffeine Free, and Coca-Cola Caffeine Free Zero Sugar.

The company itself is hailing the change as a “modernization,” and is launching a new marketing campaign coinciding with the launch. Those interested in getting new designs of Cherry Coke or Cherry Coke Zero Sugar can input their address here. Coca-Cola will then work with their partners and winners will receive a delivery of the flavors using a robotic drone.

Keep scrolling to see all of the new designs.

Coca-Cola Caffeine Free

Coca-Cola Caffeine Free Zero Sugar

Coca-Cola Cherry

Coca-Cola Cherry Zero Sugar

Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla

Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla Zero Sugar

Coca-Cola Vanilla

Coca-Cola Vanilla Zero Sugar