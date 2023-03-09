Cocaine Bear Inspires Low-Budget Parody Cocaine Shark With New Trailer

First came Cocaine Bear; then came Meth Gator. Now, Cocaine Shark is set to stalk the waterways. Monday, Wild Eye Releasing released the first teaser trailer for its latest offering, a low-budget parody of the Elizabeth Banks film. Instead of featuring a bear, however, Cocaine Shark features a man-eating great white that accidentally consumes cocaine and causes plenty of havoc to unsuspecting boaters.

The film uses stop-motion animation in place of traditional visual effects to help keep costs down, giving the production a vibe similar to the D-list horror flicks of yesteryear. For what it's worth, the film's being brought to you by the same people that made The VelociPastor. See the teaser for yourself below.

What happened to the real Cocaine Bear?

While Cocaine Shark is based on another movie, Cocaine Bear is based on a real-life event where a black bear was found dead next to 40 containers of cocaine that had been dropped in the Tennesseean woods.

I felt a lot of sympathy for the bear," Banks previously told EW about the real-life Cocaine Bear. "Like, wow, this bear – which, in real life, ended up dead after eating all this coke – ended up being sort of collateral damage in this War on Drugs. And I just thought, 'Well, then this movie can be a revenge story for the bear.' And it just gave me a point of view and a purpose for making it. Like, there's a real message here: 'We should not f*ck with nature, nature will win.'"

Directed by Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller, by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, and by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous). Robin Fisichella (Ma) is listed as executive producer.

Cocaine Bear is now in theaters while Cocaine Shark has yet to set a release date.