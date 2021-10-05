Cocomelon Live Production Announced

CoComelon has become a bit of a cultural phenomenon, entertaining viewers of all ages with its whimsical videos and television installments. The series has found success on both YouTube and Netflix — and according to a new report, it will now be branching out into a live production. On Monday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Moonbug Entertainment will be partnering with EMC to produce CoCoMelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey, a stage show that will bring an interactive experience for families. While details surrounding the live show are currently under wraps, the production is poised to feature over twenty songs, including some new ones.

“As we expand our hugely popular preschool show beyond streaming platforms and innovative licensing deals, we’re excited to bring our audience a fun, immersive and exciting face-to-face CoComelon experience,” Patrick Reese, GM of CoComelon at Moonbug, said in a statement. “Michael Cohl is an industry-leading producer with a long track record of working with the best artists and brands in the entertainment space, and creating world class live events. We’re thrilled to be partnering with him and the EMC team to transform our beloved animated show into a spectacular, in-person experience.”

CoComelon‘s YouTube channel sees more than 2 billion views per month on YouTube. CoComelon is the most-viewed YouTube channel in the United States and the second most-viewed channel in the world. Similarly, the channel is the most-subscribed children’s channel in the world and the second most-subscribed channel in the world overall.

Jay Jeon created CoComelon and then sold it to Moonbug, a British company. Treasure Studio, an American company, maintains the channel. Moonbug recently licensed rights to CoComelon to toy company Jazwares.

This news comes just months after the confirmation that Netflix had greenlit three more seasons of CoComelon Lane, their animated preschool extension of the YouTube series.

“With so many options available to kids and families, the popularity of Moonbug’s series on Netflix speaks volumes,” Rene Rechtman, co-founder and CEO of Moonbug, said in a statement at the time. “With original shows to fan-favorites like CoComelon and Little Baby Bum leading the charge, we want to give viewers even more opportunities to connect through their favorite characters, stories and nursery rhymes.”

“CoComelon and Little Baby Bum are loved by kids and families all over the globe,” Heather Tilert, the Director of Original Animation, Preschool at Netflix. “We’re thrilled to partner with Moonbug to expand the worlds of both shows, and to bring our youngest viewers even more songs, stories, and adventures from some of their favorite animated friends.”