✖

On Tuesday, Netflix and Moonbug Entertainment announced they will produce new specials, nursery rhyme compilations, and three new seasons of popular kids' show CoComelon Lane. The new seasons will continue the adventures of JJ and friends as they experience life's big moments as little kids beginning in 2022. The companies also announced an all-new animated preschool series Little Baby Bum: Music Time, which will debut worldwide on Netflix starting in 2023 inviting preschoolers at home into their first exploration of rhythms, sounds, instruments, and other music fundamentals. Both CoComelon and Little Baby Bum library catalogs will be available on Netflix.

CoComelon has proven to be a hit with Netflix subscribers. The series appears in the Top 10 on Netflix in 29 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Philippines, South Africa, Canada, and Australia.

(Photo: Netflix)

In a press release, René Rechtman, co-founder and CEO, Moonbug, said, “With so many options available to kids and families, the popularity of Moonbug’s series on Netflix speaks volumes. With original shows to fan-favorites like CoComelon and Little Baby Bum leading the charge, we want to give viewers even more opportunities to connect through their favorite characters, stories and nursery rhymes."

Heather Tilert, Director of Original Animation, Preschool at Netflix, added, “CoComelon and Little Baby Bum are loved by kids and families all over the globe. We're thrilled to partner with Moonbug to expand the worlds of both shows, and to bring our youngest viewers even more songs, stories, and adventures from some of their favorite animated friends.”

CoComelon's YouTube channel sees more than 2 billion views per month on YouTube. CoComelon is the most-viewed YouTube channel in the United States and the second most-viewed channel in the world. Similarly, the channel is the most-subscribed children's channel in the world and the second most-subscribed channel in the world overall.

Jay Jeon created CoComelon and then sold it to Moonbug, a British company. Treasure Studio, an American company, maintains the channel. Moonbug recently licensed rights to CoComelon to toy company Jazwares.

The battle for kids' programming is an important one in the ongoing streaming wars. Disney+ and Paramount+ entered the game with preexisting properties like Mickey Mouse and Peppa Pig. HBO Max carries Sesame Street. Netflix needs to find a similar hit to entertain the 60% of its subscriber base that watches kids and family programming, and CoComelon's long stretch in the streamer's top 10 list suggests this is it.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.