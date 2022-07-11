The Home Depot Reveals When Its Giant Skeleton Comes Back

There are a number of signifiers that let Halloween fans know that the spooky season is imminent, with recent years seeing fans celebrate the arrival of The Home Depot's giant skeleton, affectionately known as "Skelly." While October itself might be months away, it's never too early to get prepared for All Hallow's Eve, with Home Depot making sure fans are prepped for the upcoming festivities by announcing when the 12-foot skeleton will return. Halloween fans will want to make sure to head to The Home Depot's official website on Friday, July 15th for their chance to snag one of the coveted props.

"We formally invite you to save the date," the official The Home Depot account tweeted. "Mark your calendars because on July 15th, Skelly is back in stock with some new and old giant friends! While supplies last."

We formally invite you to save the date 💀 Mark your calendars because on July 15, Skelly is back in stock with some new and old giant friends! While supplies last. pic.twitter.com/RAdcqmc5C4 — The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) July 8, 2022

The Home Depot first unveiled Skelly back in 2020 and it quickly became a viral sensation. The success of the figure was largely based on its, pun intended, bare-bones design and massive scale, which made Halloween fans take notice. When the company brought the prop back in 2021, it also debuted a similarly impressive Inferno Pumpkin, with its tweet teasing that fans could potentially expect more exciting additions to the roster of oversized props.

Decorative Holiday Merchant at The Home Depot Lance Allen previously detailed how the beloved prop first came to life.

"We have a small group on our Holiday Team that strategizes and collaborates on new items," Allen revealed to ComicBook.com in 2021. "The 12-foot skeleton came to life after we were inspired by larger-than-life items walking trade shows and haunted houses. I still remember stating that it needs to be as large as two grown men standing on top of each other and just watching our engineer's mouth drop, trying to figure out that challenge."

He continued, "The 12-foot skeleton was actually one of our easier pieces to design because the blueprint was a human skeleton. The first version was anatomically correct, but we did have to modify it because the scaling didn't look right on a piece that large."

