Coffee Mate Launches New Drumstick Ice Cream Coffee Creamer

Coffee and ice cream is one of those pairings that just works and we don’t just mean in terms of coffee-flavored ice cream. Adding a bit of ice cream to coffee as a creamer is a delicious treat and now Coffee Mate has a new flavor of creamer that makes that treat even sweeter. Coffee Mate is introducing the new Coffee Mate Drumstick Vanilla Sundae Cone Flavored Creamer, the brand’s latest coffee creamer offering.

The new creamer features ice cream flavor and notes of milk chocolate, peanuts, and waffle cone, all coming together to bring the iconic taste of America’s favorite sundae cone to your morning coffee. The new flavor will be available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide starting April and can be found at select Walmart locations now. The flavor comes in a 32 fl. ounce package for a suggested retail of $3.99. Fans wanting to try the flavor will want to act fast. The flavor appears to be a limited time offering.

The Coffee Mate Drumstick Vanilla Sundae Cone Flavored Creamer is just the latest from the brand. Earlier this year, Coffee Mate launched the new Golden Grahams Flavored Creamer to bring the flavors of the classic breakfast cereal to your morning cup of coffee. The brand also makes a Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored creamer, which is a fan favorite and also debuted a Rice Krispies Treats Flavored Creamer earlier this year as well. Other recently released Coffee Mate varieites include Coffee Mate Vanilla Bean and Coffee Mate Zero Sugar Cinnamon Roll Creamers.

The new Coffee Mate Drumstick Vanilla Sundae Cone Flavored Creamer will be available nationwide starting in April. You can find the flavor now at select Walmart locations.

Will you be checking out the latest Coffee Mate creamer flavor? Are you an ice cream and coffee person? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!