Comic-Con 2020: Someone Made A Hall H Sign For Their Home

Everyone's doing Comic-Con @ Home, but at least one clever fan is doing the Hall H line at home. Every year at Comic-Con International in San Diego, Hall H is the venue for the biggest and most anticipated panels, performances, and conversations. It's a big room, but not nearly big enough to accommodate everyone who wants to be part of the magic when some of the biggest stories in entertainment break live. That mens every year, there are people lined up outside of Hall H, hoping to be let in when people leave one huge event and vacate some seats for the next.

The @HallHLine Twitter account and hashtag both give updates during Comic-Con week as to the status of the Hall H line, the conditions, the colorful personalities, giveaways, and more. Well, to honor that tradition, a Twitter user named Alejandro has created his own Hall H sign, a replica of the distinctive one that appears on the side of the San Diego Convention Center.

You can see it here:

It appears to be a combination of a metal frame, wiring, and a 3D-printed sign. Arguably the best part is that he has it set up so that it can light up, more or less perfectly replicating the one it's inspired by.

Beginning today and running through Sunday, Comic-Con @ Home will bring panels, interviews, meet-and-greets, and exclusive merch opportunities usually limited to San Diego to fans around the world. Fans won't be able to flock to San Diego Comic-Con this year as they have in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean you won't have the chance to enjoy the Comic-Con festivities virtually. Comic-Con previously teased that they would be setting up something called Comic-Con@Home, a virtual event that fans could participate in that would feature panels, giveaways, news, etc, and now they've revealed all the details on the event. Comic-Con @ Home will kick off on Wednesday, July 22nd, and will include panels and presentations on comics, gaming, tv, film, and more, as well as activities like a Masquerade and gaming competitions. You'll also be able to print your badges so you can display them proudly, and the best news is that all of it is completely free, and there are no limits on who can attend.

