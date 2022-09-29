Coolio Fans Pay Tribute to the Iconic Rapper After Death

On Wednesday, the entertainment world was saddened to learn that rapper turned actor Coolio, best known for his Grammy-winning hit single "Gangsta's Paradise" had passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59. Soon after news of Coolio's death was confirmed, fans began taking to social media to pay tribute to the entertainer, not only for his indelible mark on music, but for his work in television and film as well.

As a musician, Coolio's career began in the late 1980s, but he found major success with 1995 Gangsta's Paradise, the title track for which was produced as a single for the film Dangerous Minds. That song became one of the most successful rap songs of all time and netted him a Best Rap Solo Performance Grammy Award and for many fans, that song was a major part of what will make Coolio unforgettable.

"R.I.P. to Coolio, 59 is still too young," @passthatversacy wrote on Twitter. "Gangsta's paradise is one of the most iconic hip hop songs ever and one of the most successful. Nobody's going to forget him."

Other fans referenced another of Coolio's well-known songs, 1994's "Fantastic Voyage", in their tribute.

"Well, Coolio died," @bananaclams1 wrote. "Hope it's a Fantastic Voyage to the Gangster's Paradise. Dude was in Gravity Falls. Rest in Peace, Big Homie."

Coolio's acting career was also remembered by fans as they paid tribute. Coolio appeared in quite a few horror movies across his career, including Leprechaun in the Hood, The Convent, Dracula 3000, as well as the original Daredevil feature film and Batman & Robin where he played Jonathan Crane and was set to go on to play the villain Scarecrow in a follow up film before it was scrapped by the studio. Fans also honored his work in making music for projects as well, particularly the theme song to the Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel.

"Coolio made Gangsta's Paradise, the Kenan & Kel theme, and acted in both Batman & Robin AND Daredevil so he'll always have my respect," @loganmagic wrote.

"R.I.P Coolio," @fanofarcades wrote. "You were awesome in Daredevil (2003)."

But for some fans, it was Coolio's music and music videos that left a major impression, including "All the Way Live" from the movie Eddie.

"Gangsta's Paradise music video was my introduction to Coolio. That song made me a fan of his," @AllredtheGiant wrote. "Of all his music videos, my favorite was 'All the Way Live' from Eddie movie as I was a huge NBA nerd in middle school. And I can't forget about the iconic Kenan & Kel theme. #RIPCoolio."

Our thoughts are with Coolio's family, friends, and fans at this time.

(Cover image Greg Doherty/Getty Images)