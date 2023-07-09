Dairy Queen Has a Taylor Swift Inspired Blizzard

Food and pop culture often go hand in and this week, that is especially true for Taylor Swift fans. On Friday, just in time for the debut of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Dairy Queen rolled out a "Taylor's Version" of one of their iconic Blizzard treats. The ice cream brand took to Instagram to share a photo of their Cotton Candy Blizzard styled with purple fabric not unlike the cover of Swift's album with the caption "Treat Now", a reference to the album's title. And if that wasn't enough, on Twitter, Dairy Queen shared the same image with the caption "if your name is John…blocked and reported", a nod to the song "Dear John" on the album. Check it out for yourself below.

Technically, the Cotton Candy Blizzard isn't strictly a Taylor Swift inspired flavor. The fan-favorite Blizzard flavor is a seasonal favorite that returned to the restaurant's summer menu this season along with S'mores and Choco-Dipped Strawberry and newcomers Peanut Butter Puppy Chow and Oreo Brookie, but the styling does make it a pretty clever nod to one of the major pop culture events of the moment. Swift is currently on her massive The Eras Tour across the United States and will be embarking on international dates later this year all in addition to the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on Friday.

if your name is John…blocked and reported pic.twitter.com/l3goZI62E0 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) July 7, 2023

On Friday, Swift debuted the music video for "I Can See You", a single off of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) during the first night of her The Eras Tour stop in Kansas City and after the show, she shared behind-the-scenes photos online — including one of herself along with Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Dome, recreating the iconic Spider-Man meme, this time with the three Taylors pointing at one another in the style of the beloved Marvel superhero. You can check out the photo, along with the others Swift shared in her Twitter post, below.

WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on @JoeyKing,… pic.twitter.com/Vw7SN924sR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 8, 2023

"WELL. SO. I've been counting down for months and finally the 'I Can See You' video is out," Swift wrote. "I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it's felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on Joey King, Taylor Lautner, and Presley Cash starring it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for 'Mean' when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!! Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn't have a stunt double!) and shout out to Tay Lautner for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors. I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP Jonathan Sela. So proud of this one."

Last month, it was announced that Swift was among the 398 artists and executives that have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year. Film Academy members make up the voting body for the Academy Awards.

"The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). "They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide."

While Swift is best known for her music, it was reported late last year that the artist is set to direct her first feature-length film, a project for Searchlight Pictures. Swift has previously directed several of her own music videos and All Too Well: The Short Film.