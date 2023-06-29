Taylor Swift, David Zaslav, Ke Huy Quan and More Invited to Join Film Academy

Taylor Swift, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav, and Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan are among the 398 artists and executives that have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year. If all invitees accept, the Academy's voting membership will total 9375. The Academy made the announcement on Wednesday.

"The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). "They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide."

According to the Academy, the 2023 invitees group includes 40 percent who identify as women, 34 percent who belong underrepresented ethnic or racial communities and 52 percent are from 50 countries and territories outside of the United States. The list includes 76 Oscar nominees, including 22 winners. If all invitees accept, the Academy's overall membership makeup will be 34 percent female, 18 percent nonwhite, and 20 percent non-American.

The Oscars Change the Requirements for Best Picture Nominees

Earlier this month, the Academy's Board of Governors approved new theatrical release requirements for eligible movies that will go into effect in 2025. Now, in order to qualify for Best Picture, a movie must have the following:

1. "Expanded theatrical run of seven days, consecutive or non-consecutive, in 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets, no later than 45 days after the initial release in 2024."

2. "For late-in-the-year films with expansions after Jan. 10, 2025, distributors must submit release plans to the Academy for verification."

3. "Release plans for late-in-the-year films must include a planned expanded theatrical run, as described above, to be completed no later than Jan. 24, 2025."

4. "Non-U.S. territory releases can count towards two of the 10 markets."

5. "Qualifying non-U.S. markets include the top 15 international theatrical markets plus the home territory for the film."

"As we do every year, we have been reviewing and assessing our theatrical eligibility requirements for the Oscars," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement. "In support of our mission to celebrate and honor the arts and sciences of moviemaking, it is our hope that this expanded theatrical footprint will increase the visibility of films worldwide and encourage audiences to experience our art form in a theatrical setting. Based on many conversations with industry partners, we feel that this evolution benefits film artists and movie lovers alike."

Taylor Swift to Direct Her First Movie

While Swift is best known for her music, it was reported late last year that the artist is set to direct her first feature-length film, a project for Searchlight Pictures. Swift has previously directed several of her own music videos and All Too Well: The Short Film.