Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio Confirms New Projects With Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin (Exclusive)

Marvel fans are excited for Vincent D'Onofrio to reprise his role as Kingpin in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again, but the actor has other exciting projects in the works as well. His first book, the children's book Pigs Can't Look Up, is set to hit shelves on May 16th, and there are more stories in the works as well. There are also additional projects, too, including some with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. Speaking with ComicBook.com, D'Onofrio confirmed that he's working with the author on some other projects after having previously worked with him on the short film, Night of the Cooters.

"Well, I mean, in my hopes and dreams, yes, I think. I'm already working on a second book, a second children's book, which would be... It's a little longer in text, but it's still going to be a kind of halfway in between a picture book and just a story book, children's story book. But it's about a finch, the bird, and it's based on a true story that happened to me when I was sitting on a bench once, but I won't be the main character in it. It'll be another young person, I think," D'Onofrio said. "And then, I'm just beginning to get into the creation of NFTs and I'm not buying or selling anything. I'm just working with some amazing technical people that are experiencing AI in a very kind of creative format, a new way to hang a picture on your wall, a new painting, a new way to paint, a new way to... And so, we're developing these... I've written a Southern Noir story, part one of it, and we're building this amazing kind of NFT, but a new way of doing it with the technology."

He continued, "And so we're in the middle of actually creating all the content for that. The technology is there now. And so that's what I'm doing now. And that is right along... These stories are kind of fiction stories that I have in my mind. So maybe it will. And I'm still working with George R. R. Martin, and we're thinking of all kinds of things since I did that short with him, Cooters. And we're going to do some other stuff together too. And I love this company, Trioscope and did the art for the short. And that is very kind of graphic novel kind of feeling, has a feeling too... So, I guess your answer is yeah, I am heading in that direction in some ways when I'm not acting."

Night of the Cooters is a short film that is based on the Howard Waldrop 1987 sci-fi novel of the same name. The project, which was first announced in 2021, features a blend of both live-action and animation. The script for the short film is written by Joe Lansdale. D'Onofrio stars as Sheriff Lindley, with the rest of the cast featuring Hopper Penn as Sweets, Harrison Page as Luther, Martin Sensmeier as Leo Smith, Cristin McCleary as Atkins, Elias Gallegos as DeSpain, Luce Rains as Skip, Jazzy Kim O'Brien as Lil' Chisum, and Darius Eteeyan as Billy Strother.

When will D'Onofrio return in the Daredevil reboot?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+. Prior to then, D'Onofrio can be seen as a guest at ICCCon in Nashville on May 27th, where tickets are now on sale.

