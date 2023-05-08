Vincent D'Onofrio on Daredevil: Born Again Tone: "It's Not the Netflix Show" (Exclusive)

Vincent D'Onofrio has a pretty busy schedule. Next week the actor is releasing his next book, a children's storybook titled Pigs Can't Look Up, based on one of his tweets that went mega-viral years ago. Outside of promotion for that book, D'Onofrio is busy filming Daredevil: Born Again, a series Marvel Studios in the process of shooting 18 episodes of. In Born Again, D'Onofrio returns as Wilson FIsk, a character that earned him universal acclaim in the Netflix series featuring the Man Without Fear.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, D'Onofrio teased the tone of Born Again, suggesting it's very much a new show when compared to the darker tale told on Netflix years ago.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio tells us. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

Furthermore, D'Onofrio says he feels Marvel Studios bosses Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito are happy with the excitement both he and Cox have been showing on set.

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," the actor adds. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+. Prior to then, D'Onofrio can be seen as a guest at ICCCon in Nashville on May 27th, where tickets are now on sale.

