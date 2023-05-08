Vincent D'Onofrio Reveals What Kingpin Wardrobe to Expect in Daredevil: Born Again (Exclusive)

After Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) made his surprise return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Hawkeye, the iconic villain's look was divisive amongst many. Instead of the character's traditional suave three-piece suits was a floral-print shirt and a blazer. Though it's a look ripped straight from one of D'Onofrio's favorite comic runs, it wasn't as unanimously praised like other parts of the show. Now that Kingpin is set to return once again in Daredevil: Born Again, D'Onofrio's tells ComicBook.com the floral print shirts will be staying in Wilson Fisk's closet.

"We're not going to do anything like we did in Hawkeye, no," the actor tells us. " If you were to look back at all the other comics except for Family Business and see the different iterations of Kingpin, the way he dresses and the way his appearance is, I would say we're still doing the kind of later runs look of Daredevil. When it comes to Kingpin, we're still doing that kind of feel."

D'Onofrio goes on to say he filmed a certain sequence not to long ago that was lifted straight from a Daredevil comic series.

"In fact, I won't tell you which one, because I know this is going to make you feel terrible that I'm not going to tell you, but we've actually, at times, mimiced some [Daredevil comic art] sometime. Not actual art, but the feeling of the composition of the painting or drawing. Just the other day, one of the directors, we were doing a scene and he's like, 'Gosh, this is really kind of reminiscent of...,' And I'm like, 'Yep.'"

Why did Kingpin wear floral print in Hawkeye?

In short, Kingpin wore the Hawkeye look during Marvel's Family Business graphic novel. When D'Onofrio then got the call to return to the House of Ideas, he suggested wearing the unique apparel in Hawkeye.

"I may have told you this before, but the screensaver on my computer is that Family Business cover of him in that shirt," D'Onofrio told us in 2021. "It has been for several years. And yeah, that is something that I brought to the table for Hawkeye."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+. Prior to then, D'Onofrio can be seen as a guest at ICCCon in Nashville on May 27th, where tickets are now on sale.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!