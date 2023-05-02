Vincent D'Onofrio To Appear at Nashville's ICCC (Exclusive)

Vincent D'Onofrio is taking a little time away from terrorizing Hell's Kitchen to make an appearance at the Imperial Commisary Collectors Convention (ICCC) in Nashville, ComicBook.com can report exclusively. D'Onofrio, who is expected to appear in the upcoming MCU shows Echo and Daredevil: Born Again, will be in Nashville on May 26-28 to take part in the convention, where other guests include Daredevil star Charlie Cox, as well as Star Wars: Rebels star Tiya Sircar, Jem and the Holograms star Samantha Newark, and iconic screen heartthrob Freddie Prinze, Jr.

D'Onofrio, who debuted the role of Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime, in the Netflix and Marvel's fan-favorite Daredevil series, made a huge return to Marvel in 2021 with Hawkeye, in which he seems to have taken some pretty serious injuries (not unlike how some of his character's encounters with Echo have gone in the comics). The actor has remained a fan-favorite, thank in part to his embrace of the fandom and convention circuit.

Besides his time in the MCU, D'Onofrio is best known for his roles in Men in Black, Full Metal Jacket, The Magnificent 7, and as New York City Police Detective Robert Goren in Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Tickets for the ICCC are still available, including VIP tickets which will guarantee access to Cox and other stars by offering "line skips" for autographs and photo ops.

Priced at $500, which includes admission, the ICCC VIP Experience is limited to only 350 total tickets and includes:

Exclusive, VIP ONLY access to ICCC on Friday, May 26, 2023 Noon – 6pm

Access all three days

Exclusive VIP access with guest stars on Friday April 29, 2022



Exclusive VIP access to the vendors on Friday April 29, 2022



Meet international panelists, creators, ICCC staff and super collectors



1 Hour Early ICCC access on Saturday and Sunday



VIP Room with FREE snacks, soft drinks, water, and Ice Cream.



Catered lunch Saturday and Sunday, with PIE!!!



Secure Bag Drop



Five (5) autograph/photo op line skips



Early entry at all panels



ICCC VIP Exclusive Swag Item



*Autographs and Photo Ops Sold Separately



You can get more information at the convention's website.

ICCC identifies themselves as a fan-founded and fan-driven convention that focuses on affordability and experience over corporate partnerships. Here's how they describe themselves on their About Us page:

"The ICCC is a sci fi fan and collecting convention for everyone that collects vintage and modern toys and collectibles, loves meeting stars from our generation's greatest film and TV franchises, and enjoys gathering together with a global community to celebrate the stories we all love and cherish. ICCC features hundreds of vendors from across the nation and around the world; dozens of guest stars signing autographs and taking photos with you from franchises like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Power Rangers, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, and more; movie props, cosplayers, droid builders, comic books, video game tournaments, fan groups, podcasters, artists, live music and much, much more."