Daredevil: Born Again's Vincent D'Onofrio Breaks Silence on Writer's Strike Stoppages (Exclusive)

Monday, production on Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again was temporarily halted after members of the Writers Guild of America East assembled to picket near the production site. Though it is expected principal photography will start back up again on Tuesday, Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio tells us the production is ready to stop work whenever necessary as negotiations between the WGA and Hollywood studios continue.

"I wouldn't call business as usual because we want to... Well, I'll speak for myself. I want to be loyal to the writers and to the teamsters," the actor tells ComicBook.com. "We've been told that the company is going to work through. Our writers are on strike, so we have no writers at the moment, but we have our scripts, so that's good."

The Daredevil star adds that he and his castmates fully support the show's writers, which are led by Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

"As long as we're doing it in a gracious way and everybody's in agreement that we can work when we're allowed to work and we'll shut down when we should shut down, at a respect for the teamsters and the writers and such, then that's what we're going to do," D'Onofrio continues. "And so far, so good. It's been going well."

D'Onofrio spoke with us in support of his upcoming book Pigs Can't Look Up, due out wherever books are sold on May 16th.

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+. Prior to then, D'Onofrio can be seen as a guest at ICCCon in Nashville on May 27th, where tickets are now on sale.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!