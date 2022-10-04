Intelligence Agency Walks Back "Erroneous" UFO Logo

Days after a website belonging to an office within the United States intelligence community added a new logo that included a flying saucer within its insignia, intelligence officials are walking back from the change. According to a new statement obtained by CyberScoop, the change in branding for the National Intelligence Master for the Air Domain was an error that wasn't supposed to happen.

While some had thought perhaps the outfit was hacked or opted to debut a new logo, a spokesperson tells the website that its webmasters "erroneously posted an unofficial and incorrect logo." The logo has since been scrubbed from the multiple places it appeared on the website.

Not a bad new logo for the National Intelligence Manager for Aviation. A Lazar UFO in the official seal? Hahahhahaha. Radical. I still can’t believe they did this…https://t.co/1ieSIxq2Qt#UFO pic.twitter.com/bt6nedTZe6 — Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) September 25, 2022

The logo was changed in the closing days of September to show the silhouettes of some of the threats the agency monitors, including jets, bombers, and the out-of-place flying saucer.

Intelligence officials and Congress alike have grown increasingly interested in UFOS or, as said officials call them now, UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena). In fact, one budget report for the community suggested intelligence officials should spend more time looking at UAP that may not be man-made.

Temporary nonattributed objects, or those that are positively identified as man-made after analysis, will be passed to appropriate offices and should not be considered under the definition as unidentified aerospace-undersea phenomena," the report said.

After the report surfaced, a former Department of Defense staffer wrote in an op-ed that the verbiage suggests officials know there are some UAP not of this planet.

"It strains credulity to believe that lawmakers would include such extraordinary language in public legislation without compelling evidence," Marik von Rennenkampff said in the op-ed. "This implies that members of the Senate Intelligence Committee believe (on a unanimous, bipartisan basis) that some UFOs have non-human origins. After all, why would Congress establish and task a powerful new office with investigating non-'man-made' UFOs if such objects did not exist?"

