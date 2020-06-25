Disney Fans Support Decision to Postpone Disneyland Reopening

Disney fans were supportive of Disneyland’s decision to postpone its reopening plans. The decision was announced earlier today and sent social media into a frenzy. Wednesday marked the largest day of newly discovered coronavirus cases, and the day that Los Angeles County became the epicenter of the pandemic in America. Disney opted to reassess where they were coming from despite economic incentives to get back up and running as soon as possible. The company has lost out on a ton of business in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Theme parks like Disneyland and Walt Disney World have been closed for months, and without theaters, open Disney had to come up with a strategy fast. Well, it will have to wait for another day, but the fans seem to be okay with that in the majority.

Check out the official statement from Disney Parks down below:

“We previously announced a proposed phased reopening of our theme parks for July 17, pending government approvals. We developed enhanced health and safety protocols for both cast and guests at Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort that have been approved, allowing us to reopen in a responsible manner and bring our cast members back to work.”

“The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4. Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials. Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date.”

“Our Downtown Disney District will reopen on July 9 as previously announced with health and safety protocols in place for our cast members and guests. The opening of our Downtown Disney District has been previously approved in line with restaurant and retail openings throughout California. The Master Services Union, which represents our retail cast at this location, previously signed an agreement for members to return to work.”

“In order to reopen our theme parks we need to negotiate agreements with our unions to return employees to work. We have had positive discussions and are very pleased to have signed agreements from 20 union affiliates, including the Master Services Council, which represents more than 11,000 of our cast members. The signed agreement details plans that include enhanced safety protocols that will allow us to responsibly reopen, and get thousands of our cast members back to work. We thank our cast and guests for their patience during this unprecedented time while we await approval from government officials.”

Do you support Disneyland’s decision? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the responses below: