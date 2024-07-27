Original Blade Wesley Snipes Addresses Delays Over New Reboot

It’s been five years since Marvel Studios’ Blade was officially announced, and the project’s journey has been met with multiple setbacks. While Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali is still set to star as the titular hero, the film has had trouble keeping people on board. Bassam Tariq was originally signed on to direct the film with Stacy Osei-Kuffour penning the script, but they exited two months before production was initially supposed to begin. Then, Yann Demange stepped in as director while Michael Green was hired as the screenwriter, but it was announced in June that Demange had also left the project. The movie has also lost two of its stars, Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo. Original Blade star Wesley Snipes recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly and addressed the struggles of the reboot.

“Not since all the stories about the reboots and all of that have dropped. We haven’t spoke,” Snipes said when asked if he’s connected with Ali. However, the actor did release a statement in 2019 when Ali’s casting was announced. He wrote, “all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now,” and congratulated Ali, calling him “a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come.”

“I shouted him out, told him he’s got all my blessings and support,” Snipes told EW this week. “I even referenced the fact that some of the challenges they’re facing now with the project, it shouldn’t be accredited to him … It’s not the actor’s fault. There’s a lot more that goes on with pulling this Blade stuff off … You need a lot of secret sauce to do the Blade thing, man. Good luck. You’re my man, though.”

Wesley Snipes Addresses Feuding With Ryan Reynolds on Blade: Trinity

Jessica Biel, Wesley Snipes, and Ryan Reynolds in Blade: Trinity.

Warning: Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers are ahead… Deadpool & Wolverine features some big Marvel cameos, including Snipes as Blade. The actor played the role in Blade in 1998, Blade II in 2002, and Blade: Trinity in 2004. Snipes’ return to the role also marked a reunion with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds. Before he played the Merc with the Mouth, Reynolds appeared in the third Blade movie as Hannibal King. In the 20 years since the movie’s release, Reynolds has admitted Snipes wasn’t a fan of his while they were making the film. During his interview with EW, Snipes addressed the feud.

“Some of the things he did back in those days, that’s not really my humor,” Snipes explained. “I’m not tuned in that way. So I thought, ‘Well, it’s a little over the top for me.’ But seeing him do it in this context [in Deadpool & Wolverine] made a lot of sense. And seeing him do it and do it well, Ryan does something that most people can’t do. He’s unique in that way, and he’s found a fantastic niche for himself doing what he does. Deadpool is Ryan Reynolds all day long. So it was enjoyable. It was enjoyable to work with him. It was enjoyable to revisit.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned for more updates about Marvel Studios’ Blade.