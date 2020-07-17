Disney legend Ruthie Tompson turns 110. She worked on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and The Rescuers during her time with the company. Thompson’s story is remarkable because she came to know Roy and Walt Disney during her time living on the same street when they were kids. The actress had a brief stint in Disney’s Alice comedies before working her way up to the animation job. Upon retiring in 1975, she was regarded as a trailblazer at the company and got named a Disney Legend in 2000 for her contributions and ties to the family. Now, working with the Motion Picture and Television Fund, she’s trying to get people to donate $110,000 for her birthday. They asked her about her journey and the story is pretty wild.

“There were two ladies in the window painting. I never saw that before. So I stopped to look. And every day I went by… curiosity almost killed this cat! But anyway, I did it so often that somebody came out and said, ‘Why don’t you go inside and watch them?’ I think it was Walt,” Thompson explained

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Legend Ruthie Tompson celebrates 110 magical years: https://t.co/2jiAPHRiT3 pic.twitter.com/w39s4orjk8 — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 16, 2020

She added, “I’d sit on the bench beside Roy–he had an apple box to sit on, and I got on there beside him, until he’d say, “I think you’d better go home. Your mother probably wants you to come home for dinner. Aren’t you hungry?”

Later, when she approached to secure her job, “I’m in the office, and I’m taking their money for lessons, and Walt comes up to the window…looks at me, says “Ruthie Tompson! What are you doing here?” I say, “I work here, obviously.” (She says laughing.) And then Roy comes and gives me the same thing. Now this is, what, fifteen or more years since I’d seen him. And to even be remembered was something… He finally said one day, “Why don’t you come to work for me?”

Disney Chairman Bob Iger offered his congratulations and wished her a happy birthday as well. “Happy 110th Birthday, Ruthie - an incredible milestone! You are an amazingly talented artist, a courageous pioneer and a true Disney Legend, and all of us at The Walt Disney Company salute you and wish you the very best. Keep smiling!”

Did you know her story? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses below: