Disney Announces Adventures Thru the Walt Disney Archives
Disney has announced Adventures Thru the Walt Disney Archives. The 50th anniversary of the founding of the storied collection of Disney animation and fun is being celebrated this year on June 22nd. To commemorate the occasion, the company is releasing a documentary on D23.com for D23 Gold Members on June 27th. This documentary will take viewers inside of beloved projects from across the history of Disney. To aid in the promotion, the D23 Twitter account posted a ton of images showcasing various works in the company’s catalog. Don Hahn will be hosting the special documentary and he’s looking forward to the task of guiding people through these mountains of Disney content.
“Making this film was my Disney ‘fanboy’ dream come true,” Hahn told D23. “The Walt Disney Archives is packed with hidden treasures, and I had incredible access to them all.”
Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives Poster— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 11, 2020
Artist: Sofia Ouhri
2020
JUST ANNOUNCED: Catch the premiere of this new documentary and see how we’re celebrating #DisneyArchives50: https://t.co/ZE1k76UMkS pic.twitter.com/Lwcm1nPiPM
Disney described the documentary:
June is a special month for our friends at the Walt Disney Archives—June 22 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Archives’ founding! We’re throwing a celebration for this milestone anniversary, including a very special debut—the premiere of the new documentary Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives, which celebrates the lasting legacy of the Archives and provides an inside look at rarely seen treasures from the extensive collection. The film, hosted by legendary producer Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Maleficent), will premiere on D23.com exclusively for D23 Gold Members on June 27.
Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives celebrates every part of Disney we love—through the lens of the Walt Disney Archives, its history, and its collection. Everything from Disney theme parks to the Studio lot is examined through an engaging, historical lens, as Hahn speaks with Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline and other members of the Archives team. Each stop on the adventure offers a look at some of the iconic treasures that have played a role in shaping The Walt Disney Company. The film, directed by John Gleim, features new interviews with Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Pixar’s Pete Docter, film historian Leonard Maltin, and many more.
Would you love to see this documentary? Let us know in the comments! Check out some selections from the archives below:
Maleficent
prevnext
Maleficent Head Piece— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 11, 2020
Worn by Angelina Jolie
Maleficent
2014#DisneyArchives50 pic.twitter.com/8LxaLjWmEq
Herbie
prevnext
Herbie— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 11, 2020
Herbie: Fully Loaded
2005#DisneyArchives50 pic.twitter.com/y9vXiZtdWu
TRON
prevnext
Tron Costume— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 11, 2020
Worn by Bruce Boxleitner
Tron
1982#DisneyArchives50 pic.twitter.com/hHJRFHIpjM
First Disneyland Ticket
prevnext
Disneyland® Ticket #000001— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 11, 2020
Purchased by Roy O. Disney
July 18, 1955#DisneyArchives50 pic.twitter.com/KsdBy5muZe
Alien?!?!
prevnext
Alien Xenomorph— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 11, 2020
Attraction Figure
The Great Movie Ride
Disney’s Hollywood Studios® Theme Park – Walt Disney World® Resort
1989–2017#DisneyArchives50 pic.twitter.com/7MCUDKHDAj
The Rocketeer
prevnext
The Rocketeer Helmet— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 11, 2020
Designed by Marilyn Vance
Worn by Bill Campbell
The Rocketeer
1991#DisneyArchives50 pic.twitter.com/4l1Fl0D56O
The Nightmare Before Christmas
prevnext
Mayor’s Car— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 11, 2020
Stop-Motion Vehicle
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
1993#DisneyArchives50 pic.twitter.com/eGWcTzDqkm
Wilson!
prevnext
“Wilson”— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 11, 2020
Used by Tom Hanks
Cast Away
2000#DisneyArchives50 pic.twitter.com/6OKS7b58Mq
Pirates of the Caribbean
prevnext
Captain Jack Sparrow’s Compass— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 11, 2020
Used by Johnny Depp
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
2003#DisneyArchives50 pic.twitter.com/wIco09oPyU
Frozen
prev
Elsa— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 11, 2020
Maquette
Frozen
2013#DisneyArchives50 pic.twitter.com/vkRDfSJUHR
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.