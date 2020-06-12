Disney Announces Adventures Thru the Walt Disney Archives

Disney has announced Adventures Thru the Walt Disney Archives. The 50th anniversary of the founding of the storied collection of Disney animation and fun is being celebrated this year on June 22nd. To commemorate the occasion, the company is releasing a documentary on D23.com for D23 Gold Members on June 27th. This documentary will take viewers inside of beloved projects from across the history of Disney. To aid in the promotion, the D23 Twitter account posted a ton of images showcasing various works in the company’s catalog. Don Hahn will be hosting the special documentary and he’s looking forward to the task of guiding people through these mountains of Disney content.

“Making this film was my Disney ‘fanboy’ dream come true,” Hahn told D23. “The Walt Disney Archives is packed with hidden treasures, and I had incredible access to them all.”

Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives Poster

Artist: Sofia Ouhri

2020

JUST ANNOUNCED: Catch the premiere of this new documentary and see how we’re celebrating #DisneyArchives50: https://t.co/ZE1k76UMkS pic.twitter.com/Lwcm1nPiPM — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 11, 2020

Disney described the documentary:

June is a special month for our friends at the Walt Disney Archives—June 22 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Archives’ founding! We’re throwing a celebration for this milestone anniversary, including a very special debut—the premiere of the new documentary Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives, which celebrates the lasting legacy of the Archives and provides an inside look at rarely seen treasures from the extensive collection. The film, hosted by legendary producer Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Maleficent), will premiere on D23.com exclusively for D23 Gold Members on June 27.

Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives celebrates every part of Disney we love—through the lens of the Walt Disney Archives, its history, and its collection. Everything from Disney theme parks to the Studio lot is examined through an engaging, historical lens, as Hahn speaks with Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline and other members of the Archives team. Each stop on the adventure offers a look at some of the iconic treasures that have played a role in shaping The Walt Disney Company. The film, directed by John Gleim, features new interviews with Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Pixar’s Pete Docter, film historian Leonard Maltin, and many more.

Would you love to see this documentary? Let us know in the comments! Check out some selections from the archives below: