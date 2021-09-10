Disney Merriest Nites: Disneyland’s First After-Hours Holiday Party

Disney Parks wishes guests a merry holiday season with Disney Merriest Nites, the first after-hours holiday party at Disneyland Park. Attendees of the separate ticket, limited-capacity event, set for five select nights in November and December, will enjoy “enhanced holiday décor, seasonal entertainment, and specialty food and beverage offerings” themed to six parties hosted by Mickey Mouse and his festive friends. Disney Merriest Nites offers limited-capacity and after-hours access to select Disneyland attractions and entertainment, including a special viewing of A Christmas Fantasy Parade and seasonal makeovers “it’s a small world” Holiday and the Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired Haunted Mansion Holiday.

Disneyland Park hosts the separate-ticketed event on Nov. 11, Nov. 16, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, and Dec. 9. Disney Merriest Nites tickets go on sale starting September 14, no earlier than 9 a.m., on the Disneyland website and the Disneyland app. General Admission tickets (ages 3+) start at $165 per person.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with a special viewing of the “merry musical celebration” A Christmas Fantasy Parade, Disney Merriest Nites guests will enjoy unique Disney Character sightings (featuring characters from Frozen, Toy Story, Lilo & Stitch, and more), snowfall on Main Street, U.S.A., themed photo opportunities, unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads from the event, themed menu items, live music, dance parties, and access to special event-themed merchandise.

The six themed “Merry Parties,” hosted by beloved characters from The Muppets, The Princess and the Frog, Disney-Pixar’s Coco, and more, include:

Victorian-Themed Party on Main Street, U.S.A.

The host with the most, Mickey Mouse, invites you to the party of the year! Revel in the holiday spirit with marvelous snow moments and holly-jolly carolers singing some holiday favorites. Feliz Navidad Party in Frontierland

Join Miguel from Coco for a jolly fiesta with lively music, dancing and so much more. New Orleans Holiday in New Orleans Square

Swing by this jazzy celebration hosted by Tiana and brimming with beads, beignets and bountiful holiday fun. Frozen-Themed Party in Fantasyland

Discover a flurry of festivities at a celebration featuring Elsa and her icy escapades-and plenty of heartwarming cheer. Tropical Party in Adventureland

Delight in a holiday celebration with tropical flair hosted by the loveable Lilo and her mischievous pal, Stitch. Tomorrowland Party in Tomorrowland

Party to infinity and beyond at this futuristic hoopla featuring Buzz Lightyear, a DJ and more.

Below are event offerings, according to a Disney press release:

• Entry to Disneyland Park before the party. The parties start at 8 p.m. PT and guests

will have the opportunity to play in Disneyland three hours before each party begins

• Experience six parties in one. Six parties in lands throughout the park are uniquely

themed and hosted by Mickey Mouse and his friends

• Unprecedented access to Holidays at the Disneyland Resort. Guests at these

themed parties can experience many attractions with lower wait times due to a limited

number of guests. This includes the seasonal transformations of “it’s a small world”

Holiday and Haunted Mansion Holiday

• Seasonal entertainment. Guests will be immersed in the spirit of the season with

seasonal entertainment, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade and seasonal musical

performances

• Spectacular holiday décor and lighting. From a glistening castle and enchanted lands

that sparkle to festive wreaths and garlands galore, the holiday season is visible

throughout the park.

• Access to attractions within these lands: Tomorrowland, Fantasyland,

Adventureland, New Orleans Square and Frontierland during the party

• Themed photo backdrops and unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the night are included with admission to Disney Merriest Nites. With the help of Disney PhotoPass photographers located throughout the party, it’s easier than ever to capture holiday photos – with the whole family in the photo.

• Holiday treats and eats specially curated for the event.

Disney notes event attendees will not be able to access Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Mickey’s Toontown, and Critter Country during the holiday party.

Throughout the holiday season, parkers will enjoy the classic sights, sounds, and flavors of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, including Main Street’s iconic, 60-foot-tall Christmas tree, the sparkling Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle, the return of Santa Claus in the grand finale of A Christmas Fantasy Parade, and appearances by seasonally-dressed, fan-favorite Disney characters and princesses throughout the park.

Disney Merriest Nites runs Nov. 11, Nov. 16, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, and Dec. 9, at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Tickets are available for purchase starting September 14.