Disney Parks Permanently Gets Rid of FastPasses, Announces Replacement Program
As previously revealed by The Walt Disney Company for its theme parks, the fast pass system at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort is going out and the Disney Genie is headed in. Described as a "complimentary and convenient new digital service" that will offer "Personalized itinerary planning," "Restaurant wait list, check-in, and reservations," a "Virtual assistant," and "Attraction virtual queues." The system has quickly drawn the ire of many Disney fans though as it's yet another new way for the park side of the business to squeeze more money out of the attending guests.
The Disney Genie itself will be a free service that guests can use in the app to see things like current AND forecasted future wait times, all done in an effort to maximize time in the park rather than waiting in line. Where fans are pointing toward the cash grab of it all is in the extra cost of Disney Genie+. This version of the service, priced at an additional 15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort, will allow for guest to use the "Lightning Lane" entrance, replacing the current free FastPass system and available for rides like Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
For even more money however, park guests can use the Lightning Lane entrance twice per day on "highly demanded attractions" like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure Park. According to Disney, "pricing will vary by date, attraction, and park."
“Disney Genie listens to the preferences that guests share with us to help design their best day and deliver an experience that’s made just for them," Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said in a statement. "Pairing incredible technology with more than 60 years of expertise about how our guests visit the parks, Disney Genie will personalize their Disney day, allowing guests to spend less time planning and waiting and more time doing the things they love.”
We've collected some of the reactions to the Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane below. Suffice to say that people are confused and annoyed.
So I'll use my Enchant Key...
So I'll use my Enchant Key, in order to make a Park Pass Reservation, then use Disney Genie for my personal tip board, and to purchase Disney Genie +, so I can make one Lightning Lane selection at a time pic.twitter.com/HPBFhbtXxs— A(vatar 2 comes out in less than 500 days)dam (@adamframp) August 19, 2021
“Genie, you’re free…”
“Genie, you’re free…”
Oh wait, the new Disney Genie Plus costs 💰 💰💰
Never mind. #DisneyPlus— Chafing Armor Podcast 🎙 (@chafingarmor) August 19, 2021
Does anyone get this joke? It's a good joke
If Disney Genie isn't operated by putting a cartridge inside another cartridge and then entering a code, I'm not interested. https://t.co/BCuHSfyi9T— Micah Rumsey (@MicahRumsey) August 19, 2021
So even though Aladdin set the Genie free at the end...
Disney eliminated FastPass and replaced it with Genie.
So even though Aladdin set the Genie free at the end of the movie, Disney evidently put him right back to work, running an app that makes you pay for a service that used to be included with your expensive park ticket. pic.twitter.com/VIbICce3aP— The Theater Lovers (@theater_lovers) August 19, 2021
These are the only rides available
Disney Genie: What kind of rides do you like? I’ll make a recommendation.
Guest: Thrill rides!
Genie: Great! Head on over to Hall of Presidents! And after that, it looks like there’s a short wait for Philharmagic.— chris wakefield (@wakefieldreport) August 19, 2021
Eat the Rich
Disney went from quietly using money to create a class system at their theme parks to just outright saying it. #DisneyGenie— Bretlocicoaster Castle (@Schmoofy) August 18, 2021
Looks great
I don’t know what you guys are talking about but Disney Genie looks great. pic.twitter.com/MBF9LZHAV2— MagicbandManiac (@MagicbandManiac) August 18, 2021
At least the food looks good
What my Disney Genie customized itinerary looks like: pic.twitter.com/nBfx15xub1— Christian🏳️🌈🤓 (@Tarihc78) August 18, 2021
Thanks Bob
Disney Genie presented by Bob Chapek. pic.twitter.com/xRq0tJJg33— UndergroundTeaPot (@Under_Tea) August 18, 2021
So pre-occupied wither whether or not you could...
Disney Parks board announcing the Genie pass pic.twitter.com/cQCGAhHyOK— JedaiiXander (@JedaiiXander) August 18, 2021