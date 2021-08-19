Disney Parks Permanently Gets Rid of FastPasses, Announces Replacement Program

As previously revealed by The Walt Disney Company for its theme parks, the fast pass system at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort is going out and the Disney Genie is headed in. Described as a "complimentary and convenient new digital service" that will offer "Personalized itinerary planning," "Restaurant wait list, check-in, and reservations," a "Virtual assistant," and "Attraction virtual queues." The system has quickly drawn the ire of many Disney fans though as it's yet another new way for the park side of the business to squeeze more money out of the attending guests.

The Disney Genie itself will be a free service that guests can use in the app to see things like current AND forecasted future wait times, all done in an effort to maximize time in the park rather than waiting in line. Where fans are pointing toward the cash grab of it all is in the extra cost of Disney Genie+. This version of the service, priced at an additional 15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort, will allow for guest to use the "Lightning Lane" entrance, replacing the current free FastPass system and available for rides like Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

For even more money however, park guests can use the Lightning Lane entrance twice per day on "highly demanded attractions" like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure Park. According to Disney, "pricing will vary by date, attraction, and park."

“Disney Genie listens to the preferences that guests share with us to help design their best day and deliver an experience that’s made just for them," Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said in a statement. "Pairing incredible technology with more than 60 years of expertise about how our guests visit the parks, Disney Genie will personalize their Disney day, allowing guests to spend less time planning and waiting and more time doing the things they love.”

We've collected some of the reactions to the Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane below. Suffice to say that people are confused and annoyed.