Disneyland Reveals Magic Key, New Annual Pass Replacement Program

Disneyland has revealed its new "Magic Key" Theme Park Reservation System for Disneyland theme parks, which will go into effect on August 25, 2021. The Magic Key program will be a "new, guest-centric offering that will deliver choice, flexibility, and value for park admission, special access to unique experiences, valuable saving opportunities and so much more. There will be four options of Magic Key passes, to provide... guests and their families with choices that fit various needs and lifestyle preferences for how they wish to visit the Disneyland Resort." You can get more information on Disney's Magic Key program below, via Disney Parks Official Site.

You can also find a helpful infographic of Disneyland's Magic Key Program Explained, here.

Magic Key Theme Park Reservation System

Our theme park reservation system is a cornerstone component of the Magic Key program as part of our efforts to help provide a great experience for all of our guests. Magic Key holders will make advanced reservations to enjoy Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park on available dates, and be able to hold a certain number of upcoming reservations (depending on the pass type).

Additional Offerings and Benefits

Magic Key holders will have access to an array of special offerings and many features that we know our guests will love, such as valuable saving opportunities for merchandise and food & beverage. Throughout the year, they may also be able to enjoy special benefits such as a dedicated dining experience and custom menu items at the Magic Key terrace, special offerings at our festivals just for Magic Key holders, a Magic Key holder celebration month, plus other unique surprises!

What’s more, we will be introducing an all-new Magic Key portal on the Disneyland app to more deeply engage directly with our community of Magic Key holders in the future.

Be Among the First

For a limited time, we will celebrate the charter members that become Magic Key holders within the first 66 days (as we celebrate 66 years of Disneyland Resort). These guests will receive a special welcome package that will include unique items such as a premium branded pin, celebratory button, magnet, and more! Plus, Magic Key holders who enter Disneyland park will also be celebrated with access to a limited-time experience at Starcade in Tomorrowland (which begins on Sept. 1), where they can enjoy charging stations, a special photo opportunity, and other fun surprises.

Purchasing a Magic Key Pass

Starting August 25, 2021 (no earlier than 10 a.m. PT), guests will be able to purchase their preferred Magic Key pass type. Their first opportunity to “unlock” a visit to Disneyland park or Disney California Adventure park with a theme park reservation will be that same day!

A monthly payment plan exclusively for California residents* will be offered—which continues to be a priority for our guests of Disneyland Resort. Magic Key passes start as low as $399 or $19/month for 12 months**** (for Southern California residents, and after a down payment).

Guests will be able to purchase and manage their Magic Key pass through Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app, where they will be able to access an interactive admission calendar for their pass type to view reservation availability and book their theme park reservations.