Disney Princess Concert Cast Shares Special Message Ahead of Tour

All of your favorite Disney Princess songs are coming to selected cities this year. The Disney Princess Concert put out a special message ahead of the wondrous path ahead. A broadway-level cast will thrill audiences across the country and fans are looking forward to a little magic. Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Susan Egan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Laura Osnes (Cinderella), Courtney Reed (Aladdin), Sydnee Williams (The Lion King), Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof), and Adam J Levy (Hairspray) will all lend their talents to the festivities. For Princess movie fans, this will be a show that you won’t want to miss. Things kick off in Macon, Georgia in November and continue into 2022. So, if your area isn’t featured first, there’s still hope for you to get to see your favorite song featured. Check out the messages below:

Disney describes the upcoming tour:

“For generations, Disney’s Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Disney Princess – The Concert! Be our guest as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince.”

“Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed performers sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen. We invite you to become part of our world…dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess – The Concert, presented by Pandora Jewelry.”

