Disney Princess Fashion Collection Hits Hot Topic

Disney has partnered with Hot Topic and Universe for a collection of dresses that are inspired by iconic Disney Princess looks. In this case it's Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty and Rapunzel from Tangled.

You can shop the entire Disney Princess dress lineup here at Hot Topic with prices that range from $59.90 for standard sizes and $64.90 for plus. Just keep in mind that you can save 20% on all of the dresses using the code HT20 at checkout.

Note that the Cinderella dress was part of a 70th anniversary Cinderella fashion collection that Hot Topic launched earlier this year. Official descriptions for each of the dresses can be found below.

Beauty And The Beast Belle Princess Cold Shoulder Dress: "We've given Belle's iconic yellow ball gown an update. Have your own princess moment in this dress featuring details of a functional corset back, adjustable straps, pockets, crisscross trim on the bodice's front, layers of iridescent chiffon on the shoulders, and ruching on the chiffon layered skirt. There is an Enchanted Rose pattern along the bottom hem and side zipper closure."

Disney Cinderella Princess Cold Shoulder Dress: "Arrive in style just like Cinderella did in her beautiful carriage and iconic blue ballgown on the night she meets her prince. It's been 70 years Disney's animated classic debuted and to celebrate, we've updated Cinderella's princess moment dress with details like a functional corset on the back, adjustable back straps, pockets, a crisscross trim on the bodice's front, layers of iridescent chiffon on the shoulders and skirt's underlay, and a carriage-print pattern along the bottom hem. All that's missing are the glass slippers!"

Her Universe Disney Tangled Rapunzel Princess Cold Shoulder Dress: "Are you the lost princess? We've given Rapunzel's iconic purple dirndl an update. Live your dream in this dress featuring details of a functional corset back, adjustable straps, pockets, crisscross trim on the bodice's front and side zipper closure. There is a pattern of the Corona kingdom lantern, filigree and Pascal along the bottom hem. All you are missing is your frying pan!"

Disney Sleeping Beauty Aurora Princess Cold Shoulder Dress: "We've given Aurora's iconic pink evening gown an update. Have your own princess moment in this dress featuring details of a functional corset back, adjustable straps, pockets, crisscross trim on the bodice's front, layers of iridescent chiffon on the shoulders and skirt's underlay, and side zipper closure. There is a pattern of the spinning wheel, ribbons and birds along the bottom hem. All you are missing is a gold tiara!"

