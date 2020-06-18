Disney Star Raven-Symone Announces Marriage to Miranda Maday
Congrats, Raven-Symoné! The former Disney Channel star took to Instagram today to announce some big news... She got married to a woman named Miranda Maday! Many fans were unaware of her relationship, but most have taken to social media today to congratulate the star. Naturally, this was an exciting bit of news to get during a Pride Month that has been otherwise bleak.
"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW," the actor posted. You can check out her photo from the special day below:
The actor incuded a follow-up post, thanking those who were involved:
Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.
Here are some of the best, celebratory posts from fans who are both happy for the actor and relieved she's not trending on Twitter for any negative reaosn...
"Which I Love"
saw "Raven Symone" trending thought the worst— The Bachelor (@kingdaved) June 18, 2020
shes ok she just likes women which i love pic.twitter.com/5RdPsq2YPu
Screaming!
literally me finding out that raven-symone got married🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/dvSnZ5kAH3— bubs (@timmysmedicine) June 18, 2020
Phew
I saw Raven Symone trending & I was slow to click on her name hoping she didn’t say some crazy shit but turns out she just got married so we are all clear. Phew. pic.twitter.com/mAYdMPvj4y— Kay (@KAYinBTSLUV) June 18, 2020
A Light In The Dark
Raven Symone getting married is so heartwarming. it’s nice knowing that some people are out there being in love during these rough times 🥺 pic.twitter.com/2aLgbDtwDR— zaheera (@zaheeeeera) June 18, 2020
You Love To See It
Raven Symone really ducked off and got quietly married to her wife! I love to see it. pic.twitter.com/pIia0uw1Ov— we ride at midnight (@brklynowned) June 18, 2020
Miranda Totally Looks Like Mariah
BITCH! Raven Symone went and married Mariah Carey. https://t.co/i0tAcbr97V— ARREST THE COPS THAT KILLED BREONNA TAYLOR (@kevunn) June 18, 2020
BRB Crying
MY QUEEN RAVEN-SYMONE GOT MARRIED. I’M GONNA CRY. I FW THIS SO HARD pic.twitter.com/CkWeyEwMJh— bubs (@timmysmedicine) June 18, 2020
That's So Iconic
Raven Symone annoucing her marriage to a woman is a great time to point out that the best show Disney Channel ever aired was That’s So Raven. The show showed racism, sexism and many other things teenagers needed to see regarding the real world. We need more shows like hers pic.twitter.com/1naHaYqI0Y— Becca (@beccamarottaa) June 18, 2020
Congrats, Ladies!
CONGRATULATIONS: Raven-Symone & her wife who just got married! We love to see it! #HappyPride #LGBT @ravensymone pic.twitter.com/zf2jZOVHcM— Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) June 18, 2020
