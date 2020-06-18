Disney Star Raven-Symone Announces Marriage to Miranda Maday

Congrats, Raven-Symoné! The former Disney Channel star took to Instagram today to announce some big news... She got married to a woman named Miranda Maday! Many fans were unaware of her relationship, but most have taken to social media today to congratulate the star. Naturally, this was an exciting bit of news to get during a Pride Month that has been otherwise bleak.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW," the actor posted. You can check out her photo from the special day below:

The actor incuded a follow-up post, thanking those who were involved:

Here are some of the best, celebratory posts from fans who are both happy for the actor and relieved she's not trending on Twitter for any negative reaosn...