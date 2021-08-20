Disney Announces Plans to Add Robots to Theme Parks, Drawing Comparisons to Westworld
If you've seen Westworld trending on social media this week, it's sadly not because of any major announcement regarding the beloved HBO TV series (based on the 1973 film of the same name). The Walt Disney Company is actually behind the recent surge in Westworld mentions on Twitter, as a chilling report from the New York Times has folks suddenly comparing the Happiest Place on Earth with the murderous theme park depicted on the show.
Disney executives are reportedly looking into having the robots and animatronics from the various rides and attractions start walking around in the parks with the guests. Yes, we're likely several years away from that possibility from a technology standpoint, but it sounds like the higher-ups at Disney are keen on the idea of having robot character mingling throughout the park.
Now it's pretty easy to connect the dots to Westworld, right? The series started with a story about an interactive theme park where the A.I. started to form a life of its own. It's a cautionary tale, and one that Disney apparently didn't watch.
If there is one positive thing to take from this whole situation, it's that the jokes on Twitter are fantastic, even if they are a tad bit ominous.
Doesn't Look Like Anything to Me
doesn't look like anything to me https://t.co/QL2BENwx49— karen han (@karenyhan) August 19, 2021
Could We Not?
Of all the fantasy scenarios we’re inexplicably turning into realities, this one seems among the easiest to just not do. Can we leave this WESTWORLD shit in the drafts? https://t.co/ihOJTRpBru— 𝔖𝔠𝔬𝔱𝔱 ℜ𝔲𝔰𝔰𝔢𝔩𝔩 (@pscottrussell) August 19, 2021
I Know Where This Is Going
I've seen enough Westworld to know where this is going https://t.co/vB5j2y0yTB— theouterskyrim ☭ 🏴🚩💥 (@TaylorMcFayden) August 20, 2021
This Is How You Get Westworld
You want Westworld? This is how you get Westworld. https://t.co/Tl7lsFEBGo— Nicola Cameron (@YesItsNicolaC) August 20, 2021
Didn't Watch Enough
Bob Chapek loves Westworld, but he also only watched the first ten minutes of the first episode. https://t.co/njcdDXGIHP— Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) August 19, 2021
Not a How-To Guide
Y'all know Westworld isn't a how-to guide right https://t.co/GU13Z43Eum— Katt @ Hot Garlean Summer (@sarcasticKatt) August 19, 2021
Life Imitates Westworld
Life imitates Westworld https://t.co/t94JdiKCp6— Selin Girit (@selingirit) August 19, 2021
Is This What You Want?
Oh FUCK no.
This shit has Westworld trending. Do you want Westworld?!?!
I don’t need Merida firing actual arrows at people in the happy robot apocalypse, thankyouverymuch. https://t.co/Ypf1L7mgxT— Tara (@tara_atrandom) August 19, 2021
More Than One Issue
The Westworld jokes are apt but this to me reads more about not wanting to pay people to perform as the characters anymore. https://t.co/XRp3dP81U4— Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) August 19, 2021
What Will It Be Tomorrow?
yesterday it was disney and their plan to let robots live freely in the parks and now this?? I know westworld stans are ready https://t.co/kbQgde40Mr— \wassim\'ˣ (@taylordspatrol) August 20, 2021