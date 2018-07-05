✖

So how will Disney incorporate more of the Marvel brand into its theme parks? Well, one answer to that question is Disney selling a giant, Avengers-themed sandwich for $100! The sandwich is called the "Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich," a clear play on the name of (and recipe) of a standard panini sandwich. The "Pym-ini" will be made using "salami, rosemary ham, provolone cheese, and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia, served with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad" according to Business Insider. The giant sandwich is meant to be shared by between six to eight people. There will also be a single-serve Pym-ini in a standard size, which will retail for $14.50.

The Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich will be rolled out at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and will be sold at the Pym Test Kitchen (named after Hank Pym's lab from Ant-Man and the Wasp). The Pym Test Kitchen restaurant will be part of the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, which will open on June 4th. Pym Test Kitchen will also offer other dishes that play with size and proportion, including a giant meatball on a big spoon, and a Caesar salad with one huge crouton.

Avengers Campus has been a long-delayed addition to Disneyland Anaheim after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Disney theme parks to close down for most of 2020. The parks have been trying to roll out a phased re-opening since spring, with current mandates limiting attendees to California residents only.

Disney recently released a guided map to what's coming in the Avengers Campus attraction: "Among the attractions available at Avengers Campus will be the previously available Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission: Breakout! ride but also the brand new WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction which allows fans to shoot webs via "the Worldwide Engineering Brigade. Also included in the area will be Doctor Strange’s sanctum, Hank Pym’s Test Kitchen, The Collector's Warehouse, and Avengers Headquarters. Avengers Campus will open on June 4, 2021, at Disney California Adventure... WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure will also use the virtual queue system that was utilized with the opening of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Virtual queue enrollment times will be twice daily, at 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. for interested guests"

Disney CEO Bob Chapek hyped Avengers Campus during a recent investor call, stating, "Despite the pandemic, we continue to make progress on a number of highly anticipated projects at our parks around the world, including the all-new Avengers Campus, set to open at Disney California adventure June 4... I had a chance to visit recently and the attractions are truly phenomenal."

Avengers Campus will open Disneyland Anaheim on June 4th.