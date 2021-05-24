Disneyland Releases Detailed Avengers Campus Guide Map

✖

Ahead of the grand opening of the Avengers Campus expansion at their Disney California Adventure park, Disneyland Resort has revealed the first detailed map of the new area. Among the attractions available at Avengers Campus will be the previously available Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission: Breakout! ride but also the brand new WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction which allows fans to shoot webs via "the Worldwide Engineering Brigade. Also included in the area will be Doctor Strange’s sanctum, Hank Pym’s Test Kitchen, The Collector's Warehouse, and Avengers Headquarters. Avengers Campus will open on June 4, 2021 at Disney California Adventure,

"Despite the pandemic, we continue to make progress on a number of highly anticipated projects at our parks around the world, including the all-new Avengers Campus, set to open at Disney California adventure June 4," Disney CEO Bob Chapek says said during The Walt Disney Company's Second Quarter financial results conference call earlier this month. "I had a chance to visit recently and the attractions are truly phenomenal."

Plot out your visit to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park and enjoy this first look at the new land’s guide map! https://t.co/fVfeWANFac pic.twitter.com/Rq3nz1wxbs — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 24, 2021

As part of their reveal of the map of Avengers Campus, Disney Parks also announced that WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure will also use the virtual queue system that was utilized with the opening of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Virtual queue enrollment times will be twice daily, at 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. for interested guests

Another major stop at the Avengers Campus will be The Shawarma Palace food cart, itself decorated with Avengers memorabilia and references to 2012's The Avengers and its 2015 sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Disney Parks CEO Josh D’Amaro talked about the new normal at the resorts in a conversation with Dow Report. The executive knows that safety measures will remain in place over 2021, but the time to open back up is fast approaching.

“We figured out a way to really push hard on technology, really accelerate some of the ideas that we’ve had for a long time,” D'Amaro said. “So you think about things like reservation systems in the parks that we can manage capacity and therefore guest experience a little bit better. It’s working exceptionally well for us.”

Avengers Campus will open to the world this June. Are you hoping to attend the new area of the park this year?