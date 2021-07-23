Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

✖

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.

The "EPCOT Forever" fireworks spectacle at EPCOT will run its final show on September 28th. One day later, on September 29th, the very last "Happily Ever After" fireworks show will take place at Magic Kingdom. Don't worry, there will still be nightly shows at both parks going forward, but the current shows are getting replaced by different ones.

"EPCOT Forever" is being replaced by "Harmonious," a show that utilizes lasers, water, and projection effects to put on a show over the lake in the middle of the of the park. The first show is set to debut on October 1st.

"Happily Ever After" is being replaced by "Enchantment," the new fireworks extravaganza that will kick off the World's Most Magical Celebration on October 1st. This show will still have fireworks, but will also include immersive projection effects that stretch from Cinderella's Castle down through Main Street, U.S.A.

The 50th anniversary celebration will be one of the biggest events ever hosted at Walt Disney World, and the company is hoping to return to full capacity before it begins.

"In terms of the parks, and when we're going to sort of be able to raise our capacity limits, we've actually already started that, given the guidance that just came today, from the CDC, and earlier guidance that we got from the governor of Florida, we've already started to increase our capacities, those obviously today's guidance that we got from the CDC in terms of those that were vaccinated do not necessarily need to wear masks anymore, both outdoors and indoors," Disney chief Bob Chapek said back in May.

