Disney World Announces Two New Nighttime Spectaculars To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

In a matter of months, Walt Disney World Resort will celebrate its milestone 50th anniversary. To help celebrate, the fan-favorite resort is introducing two new nighttime spectaculars just for the occasion. Beginning October 1st, Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park will host "Disney Enchantment," an event the resort says will "feature music, enhance lighting, stunning fireworks and, for the first time, immersive projection effects."

Across the park at EPCOT will be "Harmonious," a spectacular Disney World says is one of their largest ever. Taking place at the World Showcase Lagoon, "Harmonious" is a "grand, powerful tribute to the stories and songs that unite us, embracing new technical magic that incorporates pyrotechnics, choreographed moving fountains, lighting and media in new ways."

In addition to the nighttime spectaculars, Disney's Animal Kingdom is also introducing Disney KiteTails, a daytime event that will feature some of the company's most iconic characters reimagined as three-dimensional kites. Characters involved in this show include Simba, Zazu, Baloo, and King Louie.

Most of Disney's parks across the world have relaxed COVID-related restrictions as more and more people get their COVID-19 vaccination. In May, Disney chief Bob Chapek revealed the Orlando-based park is getting closer and closer to full capacity once again.

"In terms of the parks, and when we're going to sort of be able to raise our capacity limits, we've actually already started that, given the guidance that just came today, from the CDC, and earlier guidance that we got from the governor of Florida, we've already started to increase our capacities, those obviously today's guidance that we got from the CDC in terms of those that were vaccinated do not necessarily need to wear masks anymore, both outdoors and indoors," Chapek said on a Disney's investor call on May 13th.

He added, "It's very big news for us, particularly if anybody's been in Florida in the middle of the summer with a mask on. That could be quite daunting. So we think that's going to make for an even more pleasant experience and we believe that as we're now bringing back a lot of people back to work, that it's going to be an even bigger catalyst for growth in attendance, and we've been quite pleased to date. So I think you're going to see an immediate increase in the number of folks that were able to admit into our parks through our reservation systems that we recently implemented. So we're very, very excited about that."