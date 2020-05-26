Walt Disney World May Reopen With Less Than 30 Percent Capacity

✖

When Walt Disney World reopens, whenever that may be, the premier vacation destination might be forced to have substantially lower crowds than the norm. One recent report from the Daytona Beach-based WESH suggests Disney World could reopen with crowd sizes somewhere between 20 to 30-percent of regular capacity. Florida has become one of the first states in the nation to reopen its economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing resorts like Disney World and Universal Orland to reopen to the public should they have the necessary plans in place.

WESH's Amanda Dukes first reported the news last week, saying Disney World has yet to submit a reopening plan to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. News has since surfaced suggesting Disney will submit the report this week, according to Flordia Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Disney has given an indication that next week, they will submit their plans, and once they do, then we will schedule that for a full briefing before our Economic Recovery Task Force as well,” he explained. “So at this point, it’s an undefined time or date, but we do look forward to seeing that sometime next week.”

Disney World – and Disneyland, for that matter – have been closed since March 15th when the company issued the following statement.

"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we proceed with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month. The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period. The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice.”

“The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open. Domestic Walt Disney Company employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, including those at The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences, and Products. We will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts."

Cover photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

