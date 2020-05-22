Walt Disney World to Unveil Reopening Plan Next Week

✖

Walt Disney World is set to unveil its reopening plan next week. This news comes courtesy of a brand new interview on CNBC. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told the news station that the reopening plans would be submitted next week. The interview also cast some light on the role of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force down in Florida. People expected Disney to take some action after Universal Studios unveiled their plan this week. There was no way that Walt Disney World would allow its biggest rival to get the upper hand right now, and this new information is proof of that fact. If their plan can make it past Mayor Dennings, it will travel all the way to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for final approval.

“Disney has given an indication that next week, they will submit their plans, and once they do, then we will schedule that for a full briefing before our Economic Recovery Task Force as well,” he explained. “So at this point, it’s an undefined time or date, but we do look forward to seeing that sometime next week.”

Walt Disney World closed its doors back on March 15th to the sadness of many people who were looking forward to vacation. Now, what seemed unimaginable a couple of weeks ago could be on the table for as soon as this year. There is some cautious optimism, but everyone will have to wait to see if the plan gets approved by Florida’s leadership. The announcement read

"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we proceed with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month. The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period. The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice.”

“The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open. Domestic Walt Disney Company employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, including those at The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences, and Products. We will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts."

Would you visit Walt Disney World this year? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.