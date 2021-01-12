Disneyland to Become Massive COVID-19 Vaccination Site

✖

The Walt Disney Company has struggled to figure out what to do about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its parks, but as the United States launches an aggressive vaccination campaign, the company will volunteer the park as Orange County's first massive COVID-19 vaccination super-site. Officially referred to as a POD (point-of-dispensing) site, the hope is that

"The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process," county chairman Andrew Do said in a statement. "We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county."

This is a developing story.