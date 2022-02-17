Disneyland Reveals Fate of Mickey’s Toontown Rides

Disneyland has revealed their plans for several attractions in Mickey’s Toontown, which is set to be renovated starting next month. Earlier today, Disney Parks announced some additional details about the upcoming renovation of Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland, including which rides and attractions would remain unchanged when the area reopened in early 2023. Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, Mickey’s House and Minnie’s House will all remain unchanged when Mickey’s Toontown reopens, but several other rides will be “reimagined in new and exciting ways.” The reimagined rides includes Gadget’s Go Coaster, Goofy’s House and Donald’s Boat. So, the attractions themselves may still be around in some capacity when Mickey’s Toontown re-opens, it’s likely that they will be re-themed or have new purposes in the park area.

Today’s announcement provides a bit of good and bad news for Disneyland fans. Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin is a ride unique to Disneyland and many wondered if it would be shut down for good, as Roger Rabbit isn’t a property owned solely by Disney and isn’t exactly relevant to most Disney parkgoers in 2022. While Disneyland announced that they were updating the story of Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin last year, many fans still questioned if the ride would survive, especially as a similar ride (Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway) is being added to Toontown.

The likely re-theming of Gadget’s Go Coaster marks the end of Disney Afternoon representation at Disneyland. Gadget’s Go Coaster is a junior roller coaster themed around Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, a syndicated animated TV series that was part of the Disney Afternoon programming block. It will be interesting to see what happens to the roller coaster, especially as many shows that were once part of Disney Afternoons have had a resurgence in recent years. Duck Tales was rebooted as a Disney XD show and Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is getting a hybrid live-action/animated movie for Disney+.

Mickey’s Toontown will close on March 3 and will reopen in early 2023.